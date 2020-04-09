The emergency financial relief package passed by Congress is the equivalent of a fiscal Tylenol. It will provide temporary relief and help reduce the fever but not address the cause of the problem.
There are many ideas under consideration to help ease the economic hardship caused by this pandemic.
• There is a discussion about prohibiting landlords from evicting those who cannot pay their rent during this emergency declaration.
There is a fear among some that landlords will be exposed to great pressure if evictions are barred. Some think those who could pay their rent may not, knowing they are safe from eviction, so they can save money to survive if the pandemic lasts longer than anyone might imagine.
On the other hand, others say no one wants people on the street homeless because they could not pay their rent. I hope we will find the proper balance between these two views.
• Already utilities have been ordered not to shut off electricity during the emergency for nonpayment. Water and sewer disconnect protections are likely to follow.
• Credit card and mortgage moratoriums are on the table for consideration. Vermont banks have already signaled their desires to help people avoid foreclosures during this pandemic.
• Those who might have to make premature withdrawals from their retirement accounts to pay their bills will have penalties waived. Student loans are waived during the emergency period also.
• Enhanced unemployment benefits of $600 per week for up to four months and cash payments of $1,200 for those with incomes under $75,000 and couples with income under $150,000 are available too.
The breadth of the assistance, both actual and under consideration for the future, is staggering. The soup kitchens and work camps of the Great Depression have been replaced with a myriad of income maintenance programs.
Our hospitals and health care organizations are under great pressure. Revenues have been reduced during this period of contagion. Elective surgeries and non-emergency care have been deferred to preserve supplies and reduce infections.
Vermont is eligible to receive approximately $2 billion to help cover coronavirus-related expenditures. Fortunately, our health care providers should get the help they need to manage these financial pressures.
One area of serious concern is our child care industry. Except for serving children of essential workers, such as health care and law enforcement staff, they are not allowed to serve any other children. The fear is that, when the pandemic ends and businesses open back up for work, there will not be enough child care programs functioning to serve those who will be able to work because they had to close their doors. We may have to provide emergency funds to help keep the lights on to help them reopen quickly when the time comes.
Next week I will report more on the pressures facing other safety-net providers.
There will be a steady stream of unanticipated issues each week the pandemic continues. More and more of our society will be impacted. Vermont processed more unemployment claims in the last two weeks than we did all of last year.
Estimates are we will finish our fiscal year, which ends in just three months, with roughly a $350 million deficit. About one-third of this estimate is the result of a slower economy. The remainder is due to allowing individuals and some businesses to defer their tax payments until July, the start of the next fiscal year.
We worry whether next year will be worse because tax collections could be even less than expected. Lodges and restaurants that collect significant rooms and meals taxes are closed, as are retail businesses that collect sales taxes. Motor vehicle sales and use taxes are in decline also. The $1.25 billion federal relief we are scheduled to receive April 30 will help, but it is not clear at this time how flexible those funds will be.
As I write this article and look out my window at beautiful mountains and robins on my lawn and the sound of birds coming in through my open window, I wonder if the beauty of this peaceful spring day is masking an incoming storm of worry, or is it the beginning of a new season of hope. Regardless, I know together we will manage through this.
I am reminded that united we stand, divided we fall. Now is the time to come together for each other.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.