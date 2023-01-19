Vermont has a thriving value-added dairy products industry and yet we continue to lose dairy farms at an alarming rate. Vermont’s dairy products industry has grown dramatically over the last couple of decades while there has been a loss of small Vermont farms for decades.
Historically, Vermont dairy farms exported almost all-raw milk production to the Boston beverage milk market. That’s changed to an in-state, thriving and diverse value-added dairy manufacturing products industry. Almost any dairy product you can think of is now manufactured in Vermont: bottled milk, buttermilk, eggnog, cheeses of all kinds, cream cheese, ice cream, cream, butter, and even non-fat dried milk. All are manufactured here.
Vermont’s dairy manufacturing now uses nearly 65 percent of all the raw milk produced here and employs around 4,000 people. In 2021 the state produced slightly over 2.5 billion pounds of milk. The manufacturing side of the dairy industry has become a huge success.
While this has been going on, we continue to lose farms. In 2012 we had nearly 1,000 farms. We now have just over 500 farms. Farms have gotten larger as Vermont has followed the national trend of agricultural production moving into fewer and fewer hands. Overall milk production in the state is down to some degree, but nothing like the drop in the number of farms.
Vermont has historically sold its natural beauty and lifestyle to tourists and to people hoping to move here. Cattle on the hillsides, green pastures and small quaint villages all defined the place we think of as Vermont. The loss of small farms here is changing that view. We may have nearly the same number of cows but they’re now in large barns and not on hillsides.
I’m excited to have been appointed to the Senate Committee on Agriculture for the next two years. It’s a new committee for me. We spent this past week talking, thinking and learning about a part of Vermont’s economy that’s changing. A part of Vermont that is part of how we view ourselves.
In Senate agriculture we get the opportunity to discuss what we might do or want to do to deal with these changes in this important area of our economy and how we view ourselves.
It’s really a discussion about our future and what we want to leave for generations to come.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents all the towns in Lamoille County, except for Stowe, in the Vermont Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.