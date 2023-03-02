My name is Christopher Bolen. I have lived in Cambridge for 27 years, and I am writing to announce my candidacy for the open position on the Cambridge Selectboard.
I was born and grew up in the rural farm country of northeastern Pennsylvania. I served in the U.S. Navy aboard a guided missile destroyer on the West Coast and in the Vietnam War zone. I moved to Johnson in 1976, attended Johnson State and graduated in 1980.
I left Vermont in late 1981 to find work. While in New York, I worked for eight years as a paralegal. I returned to Vermont in May 1993.
Upon returning I began working at Smugglers’ Notch Resort and held several jobs over the following eight years, the last being an environmental coordinator. As an environmental coordinator I worked closely with senior management on land use permitting and environmental regulatory matters. I also had responsibility hazardous materials and waste management and personnel training.
I moved to Cambridge in 1996.
I worked for Alan Sheredy as a real estate, environmental and general practice paralegal for nine years. I have also worked as a freelance title searcher and land use permitting consultant covering Lamoille and Franklin counties.
I am familiar with town government, having served on the Cambridge Planning Commission from 1997 to 2006, serving as its chair 2003 to 2006. We developed and succeeded in enacting subdivision regulations for the town during my tenure as chair.
I have been retired since 2020. I work part time delivering medications locally, so I have the free time necessary to devote to being a member of the selectboard.
