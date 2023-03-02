My name is Christopher Bolen. I have lived in Cambridge for 27 years, and I am writing to announce my candidacy for the open position on the Cambridge Selectboard.

I was born and grew up in the rural farm country of northeastern Pennsylvania. I served in the U.S. Navy aboard a guided missile destroyer on the West Coast and in the Vietnam War zone. I moved to Johnson in 1976, attended Johnson State and graduated in 1980.

