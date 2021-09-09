Where I live in the foothills of the Lowell range at 1,400 feet, red maples across the pond are already red. Whispers of orange in stressed sugar maples and yellow in diseased beech echo at the breeze on the hillside above the marsh moves through the forest.
Autumnal equinox equalizes day and night, diminishes the photosynthesis that makes our Green Mountains green. Tired leaves die and drop.
The beauty of fall is a death dance. Dying leaves beautify — no, beatify — the mountainsides. Decomposing leaves fertilize the next generation of saplings. From humble death comes fresh life. Vermont’s assortment of deciduous tree species diversifies the splendor. Maple and ash, black cherry and oak, birch and beech each add their own color in good time — nature’s palette, god’s paintbrush, human awe.
As I celebrate a half century living in the north country this month, the trees hallow the time for me, like a rainbow of candles on an anniversary cake. All these years living and working in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont have given me an appreciation of the seasons — especially fall — that I didn’t have when I lived in the suburban South. Some years I’ve wondered if my awareness of the foliage miracle would become ho-hum or unexciting. But no, the reverence never leaves me. The natural unfolding of this magnificent marvel every September always renews my hope for miracles. My hope for wider miracles comes, too, this time of year, through what is now an annual tradition on the last Saturday of August at Lamoille Union High School in Hyde Park.
At the ninth World Soccer Festival a couple weeks ago, volunteers painted faces, Sambatucada drummers led a processional of teams to begin the pageantry, young players carried the diverse colors of many nations. Diverse flags and faces beautified — no, beatified — the fields of play. An exhibition game with adult players who grew up all over the globe inspired young coed teams to play hard, play fair, play safe, sublimating natural competitive urges into nonviolent contests. When things get a little out of control, the ref whistles; they stop the nonsense and start again.
Mark and Kip Isselhardt and a plethora of volunteers facilitate this miracle every year. Lamoille County becomes a laboratory of peacemaking through soccer. And the kids lead. “The wolf shall dwell with the lamb … and a little child shall lead them.” (Isaiah 11.6)
What god does on the hillsides, can humans be led to do in the nations? Can diversity of skin color, the rainbow of cultures be seen to be as beautiful as the multifarious colors of our trees?
Soccer is a dance of diversity like the dance of trees in September. As the U.S. men’s team redeems itself this week to qualify for the next World Cup, its resurrection from the dead — it didn’t qualify last time with a loss to Trinidad and Tobago — may signal the humility of the nation. Out of death-dealing humble repentance comes new life.
Maybe the men’s team will begin to catch up to the women’s team, which, of course, had its own recent humbling to the Canadian women at the Olympics, knocked out of their America First position on the world stage. The U.S. certainly now has its newest, humiliating, devastating, wasteful defeat in Asia to guide it to higher levels of international conduct. It doesn’t take a FIFA official to give the Yanks a red card for their latest global embarrassment.
I’d like to think that when Afghanistan’s new leadership repents, they could field soccer teams that compete in a different way, with a different intention, with the U.S. and the West. Malala Yousafzai — the girl shot by Islamists for going to school — goes to prominence on the world stage, and her culture sees her miraculous evolution as a global spokesperson. Things could change.
There’s a radical center between the extremist right and the anarchist left, between the powerful and the powerless, that could, if noticed and cultivated, bring a new era of nonviolent resolution of conflict. It’s in the blazing trees and in young soccer players waving colorful flags before little games that prophesy bigger matches.
Michael Caldwell of North Wolcott is a member of the international, ecumenical Iona Community.
