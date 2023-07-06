Total solar eclipse

So, on April 8, 2024, do your best to be outside and in the path of totality so you can view this total solar eclipse. Your next opportunity to view a total solar eclipse from Vermont won’t be until 2079.

 File photo

Next year, on April 8, residents of Lamoille County will be treated to the most spectacular astronomical event, a total solar eclipse.

Solar eclipses occur when the moon and the sun align perfectly, so that the moon completely blocks the light coming from the surface of the sun and casts a shadow on the Earth. Because of the way the moon orbits Earth, most of the time it does not pass directly in front of the sun. When the moon’s orbit does line up with the sun’s path across the sky, we are able to see a total solar eclipse.

