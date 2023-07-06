Next year, on April 8, residents of Lamoille County will be treated to the most spectacular astronomical event, a total solar eclipse.
Solar eclipses occur when the moon and the sun align perfectly, so that the moon completely blocks the light coming from the surface of the sun and casts a shadow on the Earth. Because of the way the moon orbits Earth, most of the time it does not pass directly in front of the sun. When the moon’s orbit does line up with the sun’s path across the sky, we are able to see a total solar eclipse.
The sun, an incredibly hot ball of plasma that fuses hydrogen to helium in its core and produces an enormous amount of energy every second, is the only star in our solar system. The sun’s surface, also known as the photosphere, is the area from which Earth receives the majority of its energy.
When the moon passes in front of the photosphere it allows us to see the two outermost layers of the sun — the chromosphere and the corona. The chromosphere is the first layer of atmosphere above the photosphere. It can be seen as a thin pink layer when viewed during a total solar eclipse due to its composition of hydrogen.
The corona, or “crown” of the sun, is the outermost layer of atmosphere. This white, feathery layer extends far beyond the photosphere and, like the chromosphere, is only visible during a total solar eclipse.
In the summer of 2017, residents of Lamoille County were able to view a partial solar eclipse. During this time the moon blocked some of the sun’s photosphere causing it to look like a chunk of the sun was dark.
In 2024, Lamoille County will be in the path of totality — the area where a total solar eclipse is visible — so the photosphere will be completely blocked. When this occurs the amount of light reaching Earth’s surface decreases significantly; the surrounding area becomes darker and the temperature drops.
Being able to view something as spectacular as a total solar eclipse should not be taken for granted. It is an amazing combination of factors that allows total solar eclipses to occur. First, the sun and the moon are the same apparent size.
This is because, although the sun is approximately four hundred times larger than the moon, it is also approximately four hundred times farther away from Earth. Also, Earth is the only planet from which a total solar eclipse can be viewed. Even though most planets in the solar system have moons, they are not the right size, nor the right distance, to block the photosphere entirely.
So, on April 8, 2024, do your best to be outside and in the path of totality so you can view this total solar eclipse. Your next opportunity to view a total solar eclipse from Vermont won’t be until 2079.
Rita Ciambra teaches astronomy at Peoples Academy in Morrisville and is a member of the Lamoille County Star Gazers.
Lamoille County Star Gazers is a group of amateur astronomers from Morrisville, Hyde Park and Elmore. The group holds public observing sessions at the observatory at Peoples Academy and other special events to look at the sun, moon, planets and more. If you own a telescope and want to use it with a group of like-minded people, come observe with us. You don’t need to be a scientist; you just need to be curious about what’s in the sky. To learn more, email lcvtsg@gmail.com.
