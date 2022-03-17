Public discussion of the role of listers in Vermont towns is long overdue.
Regrettably, the Hyde Park discussion was inconclusive. The neighboring town of Eden had the same non-discussion some years ago.
Recruitment in Eden for lister, called tax assessor in other parts of the country, had lagged for several years. I was the last functioning lister in Eden. I also served for several years as the Lamoille County chair for the statewide Vermont Association of Listers and Appraisers.
Eden steadily refused to adjust the pay scale for lister to reflect the knowledge base required for the job. At the same time, the Legislature was slow to modernize the job description in legislation or provide state support services to listers.
Yet when the Legislature moved to fund education in Vermont by statewide assessments set against local grand lists, the duties and responsibilities assigned to local elected listers exploded. Vermont entered the information age equipped with pencils.
Eden continued after Act 60 and Act 68 — school financing measures — to pay listers based on the statewide minimum wage. I had retired so could afford to work on that pay scale. Not encouraging listers to obtain advanced training is a perverse incentive to discourage skilled people from seeking the job.
At the time Act 60 passed, listers and the Vermont Tax Department were operating a paper-and-pencil operation. Listers visited properties, created a paper inventory of features, and then assembled the data using a printing calculator to fill out the card. The penciled number at the bottom of the lister’s card was entered into the grand list.
The state had a huge old mainframe computer that generated 24-inch-wide printouts regarding property types, eligibility for current use, enrollment in various state exemptions — for example, veteran, conservation or fire district — and other information. Listers would correct the state printout with red pencil, and mail it back to Montpelier.
This mailing back and forth continued for many cycles until both sides were satisfied.
Act 68 required the tax department to have up-to-date information while the Legislature was still sitting. Locked in the age of paper, the state and towns struggled.
Eden had a computer savvy lister named Martin Nopola who brought his own personal equipment into the town office to allow Eden’s base information to be assembled in his own home-designed spreadsheet. His fellow listers had no digital skills, disagreed with how he was working and all three listers resigned.
At that point, I returned briefly as a town officer, and Eden was able to issue tax bills for that year four months late.
A new board with well-skilled individuals was appointed and elected, and around 2000 decided to contract with a national tax administration firm to provide a complete software solution for Eden. Some employees of the Vermont Department of Taxes objected, and Eden then spent a year or more in conflict with state employees concerning software.
The entire board of listers resigned.
By that time, I had officially retired, but returned for the second emergency. Like any large-scale enterprise software, Eden’s software required highly specific training. The program, called ProVal, was designed to embody the best practices of the International Association of Assessment Officer. So, a proficient user would not only need training in ProVal, but also in the association’s best practices and principles.
To manage data stored in ProVal required basic training in three other data management and extraction programs. All those trainings were readily available at Green Mountain Technology Center at very modest cost, but with our lister’s pay pegged near minimum wage, no prospective applicant for the job was motivated to do all that.
IT services supplied to towns by the Vermont Department of Taxes continued to be antiquated and pencil based. The mailing back and forth of printouts continued. About 2005, a tech-savvy appraiser working at Colchester created an Excel workbook that other towns could download.
He was contracted by the state tax department to demonstrate how those local spreadsheets could be integrated into the state database. Soon after, the mailing of printouts ceased, but the primitive computer management of Vermont’s property taxes remains a bleeding issue.
Small towns are simply unwilling to pay a resident of the town to acquire the knowledge base consistent with current data processing methods.
The move to professional appraisers flows directly from the Vermont Legislature’s gross failure to modernize how taxes, including local property taxes, are administered. As a result, in many towns no local person can respond directly to taxpayer queries. A professional appraiser and assessor may work remotely and never show up in a town office. The highly contentious hourly pay is no longer reported as such — a common current rate is $60 per hour for data management work but that is buried in contractual arrangements.
Professional assessors need not displace elected listers. Stowe still elects a board of three citizen listers. They supervise the professional assessor, meeting with the assessor a few times each year and organizing the town’s response to tax appeals.
During all Stowe’s recent controversy with the Vermont Department of Taxes over valuations of depreciated timeshare properties, the Stowe tax office had solid citizen input from the elected listers, who could gauge the opinions of Stowe taxpayers.
Only two categories of town officers report only to town meeting voters: The selectboard and the board of listers.
Turning administration of our local taxes over to employees of the selectboard, in effect, dismantles voter control of our towns. Authorizing the selectboard to choose an assessor as its contracted employee shrinks the authority of town government in very radical ways.
Bruce Shields lives in Eden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.