We have enjoyed seeing so many of our patrons again this October, as we open our doors for browsing or computer-use appointments. We look forward to welcoming more of you in the weeks ahead, as deep fall settles in. A walk around town reveals that nip-in-the-air warning; footfalls sound sharper, more staccato on the sidewalks; wood smoke mingles with the mushroom-wet scent of fallen leaves; and the neighborhood kids, half-feral from their prolonged vacation from school, have mostly ceased their late-night, barefoot bike rides, where flocks of them would swoop up and down streets like migrant birds.
Newscasters, weary as we all are of reporting COVID and politics-related crises, often feature unusual encounters with wildlife. Have you seen this phenomenon, or perhaps experienced it yourself? We have a post on the topic going on our website, centenniallibrary org. Story to tell? Contribute!
The latest in my personal annals of weird animal interactions involves the outsized bird feeder outside my kitchen window, handmade and permanently installed by my brother. This feeder is an open, outdoor-restaurant style, heavy and big enough to fit a small child inside — local kids, no; please don’t try it, and thank you. I’ve begun to fill it again, as days get colder and backyard wildlife plump up for a long, cold winter, but apparently my efforts did not go far enough to please all the members of the neighborhood seed-eating constituency.
A few days ago, I was startled by a raucous pounding, like someone knocking vigorously at the door, but discovered on further investigation that it was actually a gray squirrel, clinging to one side of the feeder and pummeling it, attacking the swinging structure with such frenzied rage that he was ricocheting it, and himself, off the tree trunk, his tail lashing to and fro as he engaged in his one-sided pugilistic contest.
I went and stood outside, staring, my presence not even registering as the furious furry pendulum worked it over, round after round, like he was training for the rodent-weight championship. He was so focused on vengeance that he didn’t seem to notice that he was in danger of a concussion.
Never did figure out what his issue was; it just looked like he was having a behavioral meltdown. These days, it’s easy to do, with all of us on edge. Why would we assume that the animal kingdom is immune to the frustrations of today? All of which is to say that I guess, in the current situation, all species are feeling emotionally frayed, and may need a punching bag. Let’s just make sure that it’s an inanimate one.
Materials at the ready
If you prefer a gentler form of therapy, we have a variety of reading and viewing materials that provide a hopeful, interesting take on our relationship with the natural world. Two recent favorites are our “Wild Metropolis” and “Spy in the Wild” DVD series, in which viewers observe animals in their own habitat, or adapting the habitat they are given to their survival needs, with some passive human support.
If your mind is more on winterizing chores, a recent checkout choice is “Norwegian Wood: Chopping, Stacking and Drying Wood the Scandinavian Way,” by Lars Mytting. Now, for those whose homes heat up at the flick of a switch, this might not make for compelling reading, but folks who use woodstoves as their primary heat sources might appreciate any intel about how to make this process more efficient, and even beautiful, if not exactly fun (those inventive Norwegians have made wood-stacking a game and an art form; guess it’s preferable to shivering in a cold house, freezing their baken off).
Halloweening, COVID-style
The library is usually a hub of trick-or-treating fun at Halloween, with treat-dispensing stations at both desks. This year, given the need to keep everyone safe, sadly we will miss seeing our youngest community members at the library in all their costumed glory. But, never fear, we’re still celebrating, by offering Howlin’ Halloween Bags on curbside carts, for the week preceding Halloween.
Each bag will contain puzzles, coloring pages, printable masks, some sort of bonus item, a few treats if you like, while supplies last. How do you get one? It’s frighteningly easy. Just like a curbside order, request a Howlin’ Halloween Bag by emailing us at info@centenniallibrary.org, or calling us at 888-3853, with your name and telephone number in the body of the email or voicemail message, the ages of your children (or teens), and let us know if it’s a candy or non-candy bag (for parents who prefer no edible contents). We will begin to fill and put the orders on the curbside carts during the final week of October.
What else is going on in Youth Services this month? Now that we are moving back inside, join us for Facebook Live Story Times: Tuesdays, Oct. 13 and 20 at 10:30 a.m., with books, songs, rhymes and more, followed by a craft activity with Miss Cari, live on our Facebook page (facebook.com/morristowncentenniallibrary).
And, don’t miss Halloween Story Time on Zoom: Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 10:30 a.m. Wear your costume and zoom in for a festive and spooky (but not too spooky!) story time. Email Rachel at youthservices@centenniallibrary.org for the link.
For teens, the Teen Advisory Board is still going strong. The board is open to teens ages 12-18 who want to play an active role in the library. The next meeting is on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. on Google Meet. Email Rachel for the links.
Finally, ride your broom onto Zoom on Friday, Oct. 30, 7 p.m., and join the teen advisory board for Spooky Scary Stories, a read-aloud fright fest. For ages 10+; sign up and contact us for the link.
Coming in November
For citizens ages 12 to adult, November will offer the Vermont Humanities Council’s 2020-2021 Vermont Reads book, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas. For this community-wide event, we are partnering with Rev. Becca Girrell and the United Community Church of Morrisville for a pair of book discussions on this vital, timely read, which will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and 18, 6:30 p.m. To register and get copies of the book, contact the church office at 888-2225, or the Morristown Centennial Library, 888-3853, or email info@centenniallibrary.org.
For instance, if Zoom isn’t your thing, you can still read what others are reading and participate in discussions in some form. For example, if you would like to send more of your one-sentence plot summaries our way, thereby contributing to the array of fun mini-reviews on our The Plot Thickens website post, your entries will make you eligible for October’s prize drawing, which will occur on Nov. 3. Again, we are asking you to send us an email or written note in our drop box, with your name, contact information, the title, author and one sentence about a book you’ve just read. We will choose one entry to win this month’s prize. For October, the prize is a $25 gift card to The Green Dragon.
Paired with a browsing appointment at your library to gather an armful of books, DVDs, etc., it has the makings of a satisfying at-home comfort night, which we all need right now. A cozy evening with some hot, savory takeout and a page-turning new book … doesn’t that sound good?
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.