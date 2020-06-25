It cannot possibly be nearly the end of June.
At the moment, all attempts at concentrating on my “homework” — most recently it’s a phased plan for library services — are in vain.
Not only is the sun pouring light and warmth through the windows, but two juvenile blue jays are dueling in the crabapple tree outside the kitchen, dancing a West Side Story-esque challenge at each other, poufing themselves out to their fiercest girths irrespective of their foppish sapphire finery. It’s like watching live twin copies of Gainsborough’s Blue Boy trying to look tough and streetwise — all the while uttering strangling pubescent screams that pierce the air and seem to embarrass even them.
Two truths from this: When we’re uncertain, we can get unnecessarily territorial, and transition is hard, even painful, no matter what your species. Also, even if you can’t sing, don’t let it stop you.
• We at the library are transitioning from statewide shutdown to our next phase in which we offer expanded curbside pickup services to our community. Many of you are already taking advantage of this much-needed “turn of the spigot,” and it’s great to see you again. For those of you who haven’t seen the postings, here’s a review of how to do it.
For now, please go to our website, centenniallibrary.org, to view what’s available via our card catalog (KOHA). Then, please contact us at info@centenniallibrary.org with your name, phone number and a list (titles, authors, item types) of your requests. If you do not have computer access, please call 888-3853 and leave us a voicemail with your name and phone number. We will call you back.
When your order is ready, we will call you to arrange a pickup time and place your bagged, labeled order outside the library at the appointed time. All materials have been quarantined and sanitized. With the pending restart of our statewide consortium’s interlibrary loan services and restored capability to place holds, our patrons accustomed to using KOHA in this way may soon do so again. We are also scheduling expanded staffing hours and will announce corresponding curbside options in the coming weeks.
• For the tragicomic portion of this column, our long-awaited website, while finally completed, experienced some growing pains; hence, the temporary one you might have seen in its place at
centenniallibrary.org. We look forward to its restoration, which is taking some repeated dragon-battling and a bit of IT magic.
Meanwhile, you can still access our card catalog, ListenUp!Vermont and Vermont Online Library via this address. We eagerly await a “happily ever after” to this saga as well.
• We are also gearing up for summer, which means our Summer Reading Program for all ages.
Haven’t we lived through some epic, narrative-worthy drama this year? It makes the annual Summer Reading Program theme, “Imagine Your Story,” both poignant and bittersweet. Since it’s one of our all-time favorites, we have been looking forward to it for a solid year, and now all libraries are constrained by circumstances to limit their direct services.
But we will turn this would-be tragic narrative into a tale of triumph and community resilience, won’t we? While we mourn the necessity of canceling our in-person summer programming this year, and will miss seeing all of you at our events, we will be offering virtual programming and summer-long reading tracker kits for all ages, with great incentives (prizes — yes, for you too, grownups, after their popularity last year) and interactive fun, extending through the first week of August.
Want to catch a weekly story time with your preschoolers? Join a Ukulele Jam Session? Make a Fairy Garden? Tune in for a Fireside Tale? Adults, want to win lunch at a local eatery or another fabulous prize?
Please watch our website, Facebook, Front Porch Forum and other social media outlets for information about getting a Summer Reading Program packet or registering for one of our online events. Registrations will once again be through Eventbrite.com.
• I want to thank those of you who have sent me wondrous things to add to our “Show and Tell” ongoing post/page, and to encourage others to please submit anything public-viewing-worthy, from artwork or poetry to clips of some new achievement you’ve mastered while in this extended quarantine, to info@centenniallibrary.org. We look forward to this community share, once our new site is again awakened from its enchanted slumber.
Additionally, I’d like to invite all you writers and artists out there to add your voices and your works to two of our upcoming programs: 1. The Plot Thickens and 2. Draw Me a Story.
It was John Gardner, possibly paraphrasing Leo Tolstoy, who said there are really only two story plots in the world: Someone goes on a journey, and a stranger comes to town. Then, in 2004, Christopher Booker published The Seven Basic Plots, categorizing storytelling into the following: Overcoming the Monster, Rags to Riches, The Quest, Voyage and Return, Comedy, Tragedy, and Rebirth. We all have imaginations, and a little more time on our hands than we expected. So, let’s hear them.
That’s right. We librarians are asking YOU to tell US a story, using one of these plots or a combination thereof. We’ll post them, you’ll vote, and there’ll be honor, glory and prizes. All ages are welcome to enter.
• This proposed program is for you artistic fairy tale-lovers of all ages. In last month’s column, I spoke of the Grimm brothers and their iconic collection of stories. Always particularly drawn to the various iterations of the “Foolish Hans” stories, in which someone who is not obviously clever or particularly lucky, but whose heart is pure, triumphs over impossible circumstances — often with the help of the animal kingdom and the faerie realm — I will post, in installments, a retelling of “The Golden Goose” (part of the public domain, for all the copyright wizards out there) and invite illustrators to enhance it with your own artwork — or, if you are so inspired, to send illustrations of other tales.
•••
Thank you in advance, library patrons, for your goodwill and your patience during this uncertain time in the realm. We look forward to sharing an enriching and engaging summer program with you, and to hearing your unique narratives as we enlist your help in spinning a good yarn or two (or a whole collection!) for all of us to enjoy, learn from, and remind us that we’re all human, all connected, and all stronger than we think.
“In the end, we’ll all become stories.” — Margaret Atwood.
Gizelle Guyette is director of Morristown Centennial Library.
