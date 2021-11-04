Green River Reservoir is a unique treasure that deserves to be protected and enjoyed. It provides an opportunity for generations of visitors to experience a wild and beautiful place in Vermont and serves as important habitat for wildlife, from fish to loons to moose.
In recent years, the fate of the Green River Reservoir Dam — and the reservoir itself — has appeared uncertain. As a result of this uncertainty, there have been myriad conflicting reports, misinformation and potentially misleading claims circulating.
Morrisville Water & Light, the utility that operates the dam, has recently fought in court against the implementation of federal and state regulations designed to maintain a healthy ecosystem. The regulations would require them to install updates to the hydro facility and to change how they regulate water flows. Morrisville Water & Light claims that complying with the regulations would not allow them to generate hydroelectricity at a competitive price.
In Morrisville’s 2020 annual report, they state, “The conditions being imposed by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will compromise the Green River Reservoir dam’s ability to operate safely and our ability to generate renewable power and revenue from the facility. (We) cannot and will not operate the Green River dam at a loss for the next 30 years.”
However, there has been a concerning lack of transparency and documentation from Morrisville Water & Light in making these claims. They have not presented any financial analysis to the public that backs up this dire financial forecast. We do not know, for example, the estimated costs of the removal of the dam and how that would compare to the cost to continue to generate electricity from the facility.
We also do not know how they are anticipating potential changes to electric rates with increased future demand for renewable electricity to accomplish Vermont’s goal of meeting 90 percent of the state’s electricity needs with renewables by 2050, and from more people driving electric vehicles or installing heat pumps in their homes.
The Friends of Green River Reservoir is a nonprofit with roughly 500 members that is dedicated to protecting the reservoir. In 2019, we offered to help fund an economic study of the dam, but Morrisville Water & Light has not acted on our offer and no independent study has yet been conducted. We strongly believe that without a credible, independent financial analysis, there is no way for Morrisville Water & Light management, their electric ratepayers and the public to make an informed decision about this important issue.
Morrisville Water & Light has stated that it “will continue to work with lawyers to determine a path forward.” During this dam relicensing process, the utility has spent a multiyear total of $1,158,788 of ratepayer money on lawyer’s fees and other expenses as part of their effort to oppose these changes. Much of that money could have instead been invested in the hydro facility to make the necessary updates that would have produced additional hydroelectricity using low-flow conditions and to help bring it into compliance with current clean water regulations.
Despite some conflicting reports and petitions circulating around the issue lately, we do not anticipate any changes to the operation of the dam in the immediate future. If Morrisville Water & Light is truly committed to decommissioning as it’s best option, it needs to pursue the decommissioning method that does the least damage and alteration to the ecosystems that have grown up at the reservoir and to the existing uses of the reservoir for non-motorized recreation.
Decommissioning of the dam will take federal and state permitting, financial analysis and public input — perhaps taking years to resolve. Turning the dam over or selling it to the state would also be a long and involved process, and to date this option has not been publicly discussed in any formal way.
Morrisville Water & Light is required to provide the federal government with an independent dam safety study by May 2022, a request that has been outstanding for several years. The Friends of Green River Reservoir looks forward to the study’s publication and will continue to do our best to be a leader in the preservation of the reservoir to bring all parties together for a favorable outcome.
We hope that the release of this study ushers in a new era of cooperation with stakeholders and transparency to ratepayers, as we all work together to protect this wild and extraordinary gem.
Milford Cushman is co-founder and vice president of the Friends of Green River Reservoir, which is “dedicated to educating and acting to protect the wilderness-like character and wildlife habitat of Green River Reservoir State Park while preserving its heritage and historical uses for future generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.