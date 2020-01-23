There are moments that are very impactful in our lives that shape, in part, who we are. Though not an old-timer by any means, I have been around for a while and it takes more and more to move me. Not much surprises me. I had one such moment at the Statehouse recently. It was just a brief moment but one I will not forget.
A young mom had been testifying and asked for help for her special needs child. It seems the state has provided funds for child-care programs to receive what are known as special accommodation grants to enable child-care providers to serve children with extraordinary needs, often by providing one-on-one staff.
These children may have feeding tubes, need suctioning or have extreme behavioral challenges. One of the commissioners said, sadly, that some children had such overwhelming needs that without staff support they are being expelled from child care for acting out. With constant structure, many children with behavior challenges can learn to self-regulate and move into the public school system much more ready to learn.
The state ran out of money, abruptly curtailing support for these families and the child-care providers who help them. Moms and dads who were able to work only with the support of these special grants are now staring unemployment right in the face. The families who need this help are now knocking on the door of government, not because they seek to be on a government program, but because they have nowhere else to turn.
The mom who testified for help shared the story about her son. A hard job for a mom who is not used to going to their state Capitol to speak before strangers and forced to share the intimate needs of her child.
She struggled to keep her composure as she spoke truth to power.
I went up to her after she spoke and shook her hand and thanked her for her advocacy, hoping I might provide some comfort. Her hand was limp; she looked physically drained. She managed a weak smile. Her eyes spoke volumes to me. The sorrow was undeniable.
I had seen this look before from so many parents of special needs children. The task of parenting a young child can be taxing under normal circumstances. The physical and emotional toll can be overwhelming for those with a special needs child. This mom wanted the best she could get for her child, and she wanted to keep her job too, knowing that hung in the balance without help.
I feel an obligation to help that mom and others like her. The money needed to provide the help these children need in the context of the entire state budget is not huge. I think we can find the savings needed to preserve the services these families need.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.