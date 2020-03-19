As Vermonters know, the COVID-19 situation is causing turmoil and concern in all aspects of our lives as we take dramatic steps individually, in our communities and through our government to minimize the danger and possible harm, both in terms of health and the economic impacts.
Over the past week, the Legislature limited Statehouse visits and events such as press conferences, meetings and receptions by outside groups that often bring large numbers of people to the building. We kept working last week, but the halls, committee rooms and cafeteria became much quieter and less busy.
The Joint Rules Committee, comprised of leadership and members from the House and Senate, continues to meet regularly to both monitor the situation and to decide next steps. The Legislature is now on a one-week recess. It is possible that it could be extended. Steps are being taken to enable at least some remote participation via technology in committee work. The building is closed and being thoroughly cleaned.
The house approved amendments to H.681 proposed by the Commerce Committee regarding unemployment insurance eligibility, to make it clear that COVID-19-affected businesses and individuals are eligible for unemployment benefits. This includes both individuals who need to self-quarantine, who are infected, who need to care for people who are infected, and businesses that need to shut down temporarily.
We’ve eliminated waiting periods and streamlined application processes, and ensured that employers’ unemployment insurance experience rating is not affected by COVID-19-related claims. We included language that would enable further expansion now that the federal government has declared a national emergency, which would exempt us from a few restrictions now in place. This bill will now need action by the Senate.
The House Health care Committee, with help from the Human Services Committee and with extraordinary work done by legislative staff, proposed a detailed and comprehensive list of measures as an amendment to H.742 to ensure health care and human services systems have the tools to provide the care needed to Vermonters while ensuring that we sustain our system until the COVID-19 crisis passes.
The measures deal with workforce, access to services, financial stability for providers and other matters. The bill passed the House and was immediately moved to the Senate. A summary follows:
• Allows the appropriate agencies to issue temporary licenses to permit health care providers licensed in other states to practice in Vermont, as well as retired medical practitioners to return to the workforce temporarily.
• The Agency of Human Services, which encompasses our health care and human services agencies that oversee hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies and child care, may waive or permit variances of state rules to providers to ensure the continuation of operations with a reduced workforce and provides for flexible staffing arrangements that are responsive to our evolving needs.
• Loosens Medicaid and commercial insurance requirements to allow for movement of providers across the system.
• Gives broad authority to the Department of Financial Regulation to waive or limit Vermonters’ out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and prevention and may suspend high-deductible plan requirements for the purchase of prescription drugs.
• Ensures Vermonters with chronic maintenance medications to always have a 30-day supply on hand by allowing them to refill prescriptions early.
• Expands pharmacists’ ability to refill prescriptions for which there is no refill or the provider authorization has recently expired. Buprenorphine renewals may be refilled without an office visit by an authorized provider.
• Expands access to telemedicine by allowing providers licensed in nearby states to provide services related to COVID-19.
• Allows for appropriate health care delivery by telephone for Medicaid members.
• Relaxes driver license and vehicle inspection requirements during the COVID-19 state of emergency.
Contact me if you would like more information. For reliable information about COVID-19 in Vermont, symptoms and what to do if you feel sick, precautions and updates, visit healthvermont.gov. Call 2-1-1 to speak to someone directly.
Last Friday, the Energy & Technology Committee was scheduled to hear a report on service quality issues related to Consolidated Communications, but this was postponed to a later date so we could be on the House floor for the all-day session described above.
My email is apatt@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.