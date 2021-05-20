Committee work wrapped up last week and the legislative session will follow this week with an expected adjournment on Friday.
The last week of the session is very different, with more time to meet collectively as the last of the bills move back and forth between the Senate and House.
This week’s anticipated long floor debates will be broken up by having to wait while a committee looks at amendments that have either been proposed by a member of the House or Senate. Sometimes the House will adjourn for hours while a committee looks at a proposal only to come back for a five-minute presentation and a quick vote and then back to another break while the same amendment is looked at by another committee.
Typically, when we are in the building, committee rooms are packed with people spilling out into the hallway trying to listen to the debate in committee on an amendment. However, now we can all jump on the committee’s YouTube channel.
I believe that in the future the Legislature will continue to be accessible online and in person. The joint rules committee is looking at ventilation and access to the Statehouse for the second half of the biennium. I expect that we will be back in person, but I cannot imagine that we will continue with packing committee rooms and standing room only.
The committee is looking at buildings adjacent to the Statehouse for more meeting room space, mainly 133 State St. If you have ever been to the building this has been a long time coming. Space has always been at a premium.
I am sorry to report that the two bills that I was the lead sponsor on that passed the House are ending up stalled in the Senate. Both the Office of the Child Advocate and increasing reimbursement rates for home and community based providers are currently in Senate Rules committee.
It is not uncommon for bills to take both halves for the biennium to pass both houses. We have a number of bills in the Human Services Committee that were not acted upon this session that I’m sure will be taken up next year.
Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury and I wrapped up the Older Vermonters Caucus last week with a presentation by the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living on the Vermont action plan for aging well.
This plan is part of the Older Vermonters Act that we passed last season.
The caucus meets each week over the session to talk about topics ranging from housing to nutrition programs.
With so many competing issues that are dealt with in the Legislature, the caucus helps make sure that we do not loose sight of the needs of older Vermonters. You can watch any of the weekly caucus on YouTube; just search Older Vermonters Caucus.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
