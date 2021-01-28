For anyone on the appropriations committee, Gov. Phil Scott’s budget address really is the start of our work on next year’s budget. This week Scott delivers his fiscal year 2022 budget address to the Legislature. For me, and for a lot of us in the Legislature, this feels like the start of the budget discussion.
The budget address represents months of work by agencies, departments and members of Scott’s administration. That work started in early fall.
Twice a year, revenue estimates are produced in a joint process between the administration and the Legislature. This generally happens once in July and once in January. In short, revenue estimates set by the emergency board are the estimates of what we have to spend and the money we have to build budgets on as a state, unless there are tax law changes.
The state’s two economists — one representing the Scott Administration and the other representing the Legislature — work to create a consensus forecast based on revenues under the present law.
Last week the Emergency Board met and approved the latest consensus forecast. The economy, as we all know, has been on a rollercoaster during this pandemic. A year ago, things looked good for the economy and revenues. Revenues estimates were up.
By mid-summer estimates were down and the most recent estimates, approved last week, were up from August’s estimates but still below estimates from a year ago.
Tom Kavet, one of the two state economists, explains our economic situation like this in his latest report:
“The Vermont and U.S. economies continue to be driven by two dominant phenomena: the epidemiological path of the pandemic and the colossal federal fiscal and monetary policy responses to it. Both are without precedent in the past century, leaving little historical basis for current projections.
“As a result, the forecasts herein remain highly uncertain, pending further developments associated with each of these causal factors, and are best understood as order of magnitude estimates. Revenue data from the first half of fiscal year 2021, however, appear to indicate that if federal deficit spending is sufficiently massive, it can offset almost any recessionary event — including a pandemic.
“With nearly $7 billion in federal transfer payments to Vermont already in progress and as much as $3 billion more likely to come, economic ‘winners’ are now more than offsetting ‘losers’ and tax revenue expectations for both fiscal years 2021 and 2022 have been radically upgraded from prior August projections.”
With revenues now set and without any tax increase, we know what we have to spend. With the governor’s budget coming this week we will have feedback and information from agencies and departments regarding the pressures and needs as they see them. These are major components that will make it possible for the Legislature to start its budget work in a real way.
What happens in Washington still remains an unknown. Without further flexible federal aid, construction of a state budget seems like an uphill task. Normally with state revenues and a governor’s budget proposal we have what we need to begin to move a budget through the legislative process.
These really are uncertain and unprecedented times. The pieces we need to construct a state budget are unfolding but never before this pandemic has federal aid seemed more uncertain and as important.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
