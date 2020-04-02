The Vermont Legislature has begun to settle into our new routine of remote work. This routine is full of new challenges.
As a millennial legislator, I have been enlisted to serve as a “tech buddy” and support some of the other legislators in navigating new systems.
The Legislature’s transition to remote work for the duration of the state of emergency offers new opportunities for you to engage with state government.
Although I can unfortunately no longer invite you to visit us in person in Montpelier, in some ways observing and being informed about our state’s democracy has never been easier. You can now watch us in action from your couch.
If you visit legislature.vermont.gov/committee/meetings/2020, you will find a listing of this week’s meeting agendas for each of the state legislative committees.
Click on an agenda, and there will be a link to a YouTube video that live streams the committees’ video conferences in real time.
If you’ve been curious to watch a committee discussion but unable to make the drive to Montpelier, now is a great time to watch our work online. If your kids are home from school, maybe they would also like to get a sense of how their state government operates.
So far, remote meetings have been limited to committee work, but at some point we will likely add full House meetings as well.
I will be sure to keep you informed about those developments.
Last week, the House passed a number of resolutions that struck a delicate balance of authorizing ourselves to vote remotely as needed, while ensuring that our remote voting ability is only for the duration of the pandemic emergency and that any work done remotely is fully available and accessible to the public.
We also took our final votes on two bills that we moved to the governor’s desk for his signature. One contained all the health care provider support measures I mentioned last week, and also clarified for employers that their experience-rating record will not be penalized due to employees needing unemployment insurance during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second bill gave authority to the secretary of state to make adjustments as needed to 2020 elections due to COVID-19, and also ensured that local boards that meet remotely are not in violation of Vermont’s Open Meeting Law as long as they give the public access to the remote meetings.
I encourage community members to keep up to date with information and recommendations from the Vermont Department of Health, healthvermont.gov/covid19.
Finally, I would be remiss if I did not at least note the disparities this pandemic is highlighting between those who have access to, and can afford, internet vs. those who do not. For the immediate future, a number of local internet providers are offering two months of free service to lower-income households.
Reach out to me if you need internet service, and I will connect you with the appropriate resources. During this pandemic and beyond, I remain as committed as ever to advocating that internet access in our rural areas in the 21st century is no longer a luxury, but instead a necessity.
As always, I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. Do your part by following the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order, which will slow the spread of COVID-19 and therefore maintain availability of beds, equipment, and staff for the Vermonters who will need intensive care throughout this pandemic.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.