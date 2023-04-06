Last week, the House approved H.494, the fiscal year 2024 budget on a vote of 111-38. The budget totaled $8.53 billion. This is a balanced budget that reflects careful stewardship of the state’s financial resources, while investing in programs important to Vermonters and their communities.
H.494 represents months of intensive work by the House Committee on Appropriations, with input and testimony from state agencies and community partners, fiscal experts, all House policy committees and many Vermonters who attended public forums, testified and submitted letters.
• $134.5 million in housing investments, including opportunities for greater access to workforce housing, permanent housing for those currently in the hotel and motel program and funding for the rehabilitation of apartments to bring more rental units online.
• $70 million to support the child care and early education bill, which seeks to provide quality, affordable child care to Vermonters across the state.
• $37 million for universal paid and family leave insurance, providing Vermonters with up to 12 weeks of paid leave.
• $43 million in workforce development initiatives.
• $46 million in Medicaid rate increases to support EMS, primary care, home health, mental health and substance use disorder and foster care providers.
• Investing $1.15 million into the Department of Mental Health, allowing for a mental health mobile crisis unit to provide rapid responses.
• Provides $1 million for refugee resettlement assistance, ensuring that new Vermonters are provided with opportunities to find work that best suits them.
• Providing $1 million to support Older Vermonters through Meals on Wheels.
• $1 million for the Vermont Foodbank to support Vermonters facing food insecurity.
From here, the “big bill” moves to the Senate, which will likely make some changes before sending it back to the House. After differences are resolved, it will need to be approved by the full Legislature in time for the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.
Infrastructure
Last Friday, the House approved the state’s two-year capital bill, H.493, which funds long-term major maintenance and construction to state-owned and state-leased buildings and infrastructure totaling $16.5 million. Such investments provide a boost to the economy and improve services for Vermonters. The capital bill directs money to communities across Vermont and employs contractors, trades workers, architects, roofers and other building trades professionals. This bill will now be considered in the Senate. Some of the projects in the works:
• $18 million for state office buildings, courthouses and facilities.
• $29.5 million for clean water issues.
• $15.5 million for mental health and correctional facilities.
• $8.4 million for Vermont State Parks.
• $12 million for the University of Vermont and Vermont State Colleges.
• $2.3 million for clean drinking water.
• $4.2 million for Building Communities Grant Program.
Contact apatt@leg.state.vt.us or leave a message at the sergeant at arms office at 802-828-2228. To track any bills, agendas and written testimony for all House and Senate committees, or to view all House and Senate sessions or committee hearings either live or recorded, visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Stowe in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.