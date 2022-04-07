House bill 175 expands the bottle bill. What I’d say about the beverage container redemption system, after a couple of weeks of testimony, is that bottle redemption is a complicated business with logistical challenges.
In Vermont waste bottles travel through two different waste streams. About 51 percent of all bottles by weight, according to the Agency of Natural Resources, travel through the deposit system, and 49 percent end up in the waste management system.
For the latter, 31 percent of all bottles are recycled, and 18 percent end up as trash in the landfill. Of the bottles traveling though the deposit system, 41 percent are returned, and 10 percent end up in the landfill. Less than one percent of all bottles ultimately end up as litter.
The question really is how do we get that 28 percent of all bottles, by weight, out of the landfill? H.175 greatly expands the types of bottles in the deposit system to reduce the waste in our landfills. What we’re finding in the Senate Committee on Natural Resources is a much more complicated system, both economically and logistically, than we ever imaged.
Redemption centers get different fees for bottles that are co-mingled and bottles that are single sorted. Single sorts are bottles of one kind and co-mingled are bottles of the same material and size but with different manufacturers.
With fewer and fewer places to redeem bottles, we can’t afford to make it harder for redemption centers to exist economically. In Lamoille County we have only two redemption centers. The questions I keep asking myself are: Will people drive 20 miles to deposit a hundred bottles? How many sorts and what volume of bottles can our present deposit system handle and at what price?
Ultimately the most limiting factor in the deposit system is the constraint on bottle pick-ups at redemption centers. Bottles, once sorted in a center, are picked up and moved along toward recycling. Tomra is the sole company that picks up bottles in Vermont for redemption centers. Tomra is the largest company in this business in the country.
Redemption centers bag bottles in different sorts and truckers pick them up. The company is barely able to keep up with the volume of bottles being produced. If we increase the number of sorts and volume, can redemption centers handle the volume and can Tomra pick the increased number of bottles?
My goal is to get bottles out of the landfill. I’d like to expand the bottle bill. I know we have a fragile deposit system, and we need to be smart about what we do.
The amount of tea, juice and water bottles in clear plastic is staggering and the volume is growing because we all keep buying them. The bottle redemption system has worked, but how do we not overwhelm the deposit system we have and ultimately get more bottles recycled?
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
