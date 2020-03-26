Since the Vermont Statehouse closed on March 13, the Legislature has been working remotely to continue to advance essential measures related to COVID-19.
Prior to everyone leaving Montpelier on March 13, my committee (health care) and the House as a whole passed a number of measures aimed at supporting our health care workforce and facilities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last week, Senate Health and Welfare took testimony and discussed these measures via a series of conference calls. The House committee listened in on all the conference calls and provided feedback as necessary, such that the two legislative bodies can move forward in the most united and expedited way possible.
Here are the most important health care-related measures that have received the agreement of both legislative bodies, and hopefully will have made it to the governor’s desk for a signature by the time this paper is published.
• Creating an option for the Agency of Human Services to waive, modify or postpone provider taxes as necessary to ensure that health care providers stay financially viable during the state of emergency, and also encouraging the Agency of Human Services to waive rules and regulations as necessary so health care and human service providers can continue operations with a reduced workforce during the state of emergency.
• Giving the Green Mountain Care Board broad authority to waive or vary from state laws as necessary during the state of emergency, such as delaying hospital budget reviews or waiving the certificate of need process to build temporary COVID-19 facilities.
• Giving the Department of Financial Regulation authority to make rules pertaining to health insurance coverage during the state of emergency, including minimizing cost-sharing expenses for prescription drugs and requiring reimbursement for health care services provided over the telephone.
• Directing health insurance plans to allow members to refill maintenance prescription drugs early and obtain a 30-day supply at once, with the exception of regulated drugs. Also enabling pharmacists to extend previous prescriptions for maintenance medication if it is unfeasible to reach the provider to authorize the refill, and to substitute drugs and insulin products in the same therapeutic class if the prescribed drug or insulin product is unavailable during the state of emergency.
• Creating options for temporary licenses or waived licensure requirements for out-of-state providers, recently retired providers, and graduates of an education program whose licensure exam has been canceled due to COVID-19 to practice in Vermont during the state of emergency.
• Creating flexibility for providers using telemedicine during the state of emergency, and expanding reimbursement for telemedicine generally (not just limited to the state of emergency).
The underlying goal of all legislative measures right now is to provide flexibility. The legislative process is slow, which is important for crafting thoughtful and productive laws. However, during a state of emergency, dynamics change daily and it is important to hand over some of our powers to the administrative branch for quick responses to on-the-ground conditions.
This unprecedented time has been difficult for our community and others around the state, country and world.
The Legislature has been working hard to channel your feedback back to the administration. I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us. At times like these, I am more grateful than ever to live in such a strong community with such a deep commitment to taking care of one another.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.