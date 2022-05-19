The Vermont House of Representatives finished its business on May 12 and adjourned the 2021-2022 biennium session. As happens each year, there is a lot of hurry-up-and-wait activity, as individual House committees and conference committees go off and work on amendment proposals from the Senate and resolve differences.
Other House members wait for them to return to the floor. There are frustrations, too, when legislation you have put a lot of time and effort into doesn’t make it in the end, for any number of reasons.
But the list of major bills that passed in the final days of the session is impressive and these bills will do a lot for Vermonters. Bills passed include a child tax credit that benefits families with children in several ways, a huge and comprehensive workforce development bill, a major affordable housing bill, the yield bill, which sets property tax rates for education and, of course, the budget, which passed the House on the last roll call vote of the year 133-3.
My last report published in the News & Citizen was submitted at the beginning of the week to meet deadline. In versions posted online later that week I took the unusual step of adding two items that happened after press deadline. The first is about our failure to override the governor’s veto of the clean heat standard by one vote, and about constituent emails I’ve received that are sometimes misinformed about what was in the bill.
The second item is about my having tested positive for COVID-19 early on Tuesday, May 10, and having finished the session at home on Zoom again. I’m doing well. I encourage interested folks to read my amended May 9 report on my website by scrolling down to this link, avrampatt.com/state-house-reports.
Other bills which passed the House Committee on Energy and Technology this year include bills:
• Use and oversight of artificial intelligence in state government.
• An act relating to municipal energy resilience initiatives.
• Extending the operation of the baseload woodchip renewable power plant at Ryegate if it achieves significant efficiency improvements.
• Extending the Energy Savings Account Partnership Pilot Program for major industrial electricity consumers.
We also actively reviewed and made recommendations to the appropriations committee on spending proposals involving energy, broadband and state government information systems.
It has been an honor and a privilege to be Dave Yacovone’s district-mate for our two-member district. As a legislator and in his past work, Yacovone listens to people. He cares about making sure that those Vermonters who are struggling or who need assistance to live meaningful and happy lives are well-served, and by people who are paid well for their work.
As he moves on to other pursuits, we owe him a heartfelt thank you for his service.
As for me, I will be seeking reelection, but will announce that in more detail soon.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
