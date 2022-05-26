The 2022 legislative session has officially ended, and we’ve made great progress in building a more prosperous and resilient future for all Vermonters.
What an honor to represent you and advocate for your priorities at the Statehouse. Thanks to federal stimulus funds and surplus revenues, we made historic investments in the health, well-being and economic security of Vermont’s families and small businesses, including a balanced state budget. We passed a record $8 billion budget, using federal stimulus funds and state surpluses, that make transformational investments in housing, broadband, child care, workforce development, climate change and mental health services.
We continued toward our goal of providing affordable, high-speed internet to every household, and dedicated $246 million to building out the state’s broadband infrastructure.
The Legislature voted to expand the child care subsidy for working families and providing retention bonuses, scholarships, loan repayment and stronger support for early educators and childcare providers.
Lawmakers also allocated $55 million to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board to build more homes. Another $22 million will subsidize starter homes for middle-income families and manufactured housing, and $20 million more will support the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which offers grants to landlords for fixing code-violating rental properties.
We’re investing $215 million into climate initiatives — including $80 million for weatherization, $45 million for a municipal energy resilience program, $8 million for advanced metering and over $60 million for other electrification initiatives.
The Vermont State Colleges System received a $10 million increase to its base appropriation, as well as $15 million in one-time cash to serve as a bridge in its ongoing transition to fiscal and operational stability.
The annual transportation bill invests $860 million in infrastructure like paving, bridges, walking and biking paths, electric vehicle charging equipment and municipal and public transportation systems. It also funds programs to help low- and moderate-income Vermonter purchase efficient and electric cars.
S.11 expands programs to increase workforce participation and sustain workers in nursing, mental health care, child care and the trades, while S.286, the public worker pension bill, contributes $200 million in one-time surplus revenues that will eliminate $2 billion of unfunded liability and ensure retirement security and health care certainty for retired teachers, state employees and troopers for years to come.
We reformed Act 250 to better serve the needs of today’s businesses and communities by incentivizing priority housing projects, modernizing permit conditions and reducing fees for the forest products industry. It adds protections for forest blocks, updates the governance structure to make the process more consistent and timelier, and requests a report recommending changes to accessory on-farm business regulations.
In addition, the Legislature updated the school funding formula, passed the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, and drew new House and Senate district maps through the reapportionment process.
Our work is far from done. The last two years offered us the rare challenge of strategically allocating a lot of money. As federal COVID-19 relief dollars dry up, we will have to carefully prioritize scarcer dollars for policies that create a Vermont that works for everyone.
Rural Vermonters deserve equitable access to education, homeownership, entrepreneurship and economic security. After a season in Montpelier, I look forward to getting back into our communities to reconnect with you and learn more about your priorities for the future. I will be seeking another term in 2022.
Katherine Sims, a Democrat, represents the Orleans-Caledonia district and the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Read her report on the 2021-2022 biennium at katherinesimsforhouse.com.
