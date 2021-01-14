I sat down at my computer for the beginning of Vermont’s remote legislative session Wednesday and was struck by how unprecedented that was. For the first time, Vermont’s House of Representatives convened a new session virtually. For the first time, new members were sworn in from their homes instead the Statehouse. For the first time, Vermont’s legislators will be asked to pass laws alongside colleagues we’ve never met in person.
I took my oath of office around the same time that President Trump’s speech initiated a march to the U.S. Capitol, where extremists ultimately broke inside and disrupted the proceedings of our democracy. The day had become significantly more unprecedented.
Ultimately, I felt the greatest impact of that day from the precedents that had remained in place:
• Democracy is still alive in our state and in our country.
• Vermont’s representational government is forging ahead through a public health crisis, national instability, and hateful rhetoric, polarization and conspiracy theories.
• I am returning to serve each of you for a second term.
• I am still here for all 4,356 residents of Cambridge and Waterville. I am accessible by phone or email to listen with empathy and a desire to understand; to support you in navigating state government; and to elevate your triumphs, ideas, needs and concerns in the chambers of the Statehouse — virtual or not.
• I am deeply honored to serve those of you who’ve voted for me, those of you who will never vote for me, and those of you who cannot yet vote. I am particularly honored to serve those of you who’ve been historically excluded from accessing your government.
Now, here’s to another legislative biennium, it’s time to get down to work. I will be spending the coming biennium on the House Energy and Technology Committee, a change from last session’s Health Care Committee. While I remain deeply committed to issues of health-care availability and accessibility, I’m excited to use this new position to delve into policies relating to broadband internet infrastructure, sustainable energy planning, and Vermont’s IT/cybersecurity needs.
I will keep you regularly informed throughout this session, and I look forward to having your feedback hold me accountable. I do not take lightly my work as a public servant in this community, and will do everything possible to provide consistency and stability during this time. Thank you for placing your trust in me; it is an honor to begin a second session serving the community I love in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.