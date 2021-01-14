The most significant event impacting the Legislature this year happened some 1,200 miles away the day before the legislative session started. The election of two Democratic senators in Georgia will change the balance of power in Washington in a powerful way.
Sen. Mitch McConnell’s playbook was not very helpful to many struggling Vermonters. He will no longer have the power to control what is acted on in the U.S. Senate. Clearly, if he had remained in power the likelihood of real significant relief to millions of Americans and, more specifically, thousands of Vermonters would have been completely inadequate, if anything.
We learned this week that Sen. Patrick Leahy will become chair of the appropriations committee and Sen. Bernie Sanders will be chair of the budget committee. The importance for Vermont to have what can be argued as two of the most influential senators in America cannot be overstated.
McConnell wrung his hands in worry over the size of the debt that would accrue if more meaningful assistance went to the states and individuals. Interestingly, he voiced no such concerns when he shepherded the Trump tax cuts aimed at the wealthy through the Senate.
To fret about the debt during the peak of a pandemic is like a local fire department in Vermont worrying about draining a pond of water while trying to fight a fire. You tend to those things after the emergency is dealt with.
While there are no guarantees, the possibility of financial relief for Vermont and individuals suffering from hunger, foreclosure and incredible despair is much more likely with this change in Washington. While no sensible person would run out and buy a new car or book a cruise just because their employer said they were 99 percent sure a big bonus was coming their way, the possibility of substantive relief from Washington in the Biden Administration provides a powerful measure of hope, something we all need.
Preliminary budget shortfalls in Vermont are estimated to be in the range of $250,000 million. While those numbers are very fluid, filling that shortfall without help from Washington will be a Herculean task and adversely impact our state in devastating ways.
Even with the real possibility of help from Washington, it will still be a daunting task to balance our books and meet the needs of Vermonters. I have been reappointed to the appropriations committee, which has been tasked with this work. The enormity of this challenge is very sobering.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
