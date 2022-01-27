The Legislature has been back in session since the beginning of January and already a lot is underway. I’m proud to be a member of the rural caucus, a tri-partisan group of legislators who introduced Vermont’s first-ever rural omnibus bill, which specifically addresses long-standing challenges in Vermont’s smallest towns.
Over the summer and fall, caucus members traveled the state to learn about our forest economy and gather testimony from those who know it best. We learned that Vermonters engaged in the forest industry today are environmentally conscious, innovative and ready to collaborate to protect and preserve Vermont’s diminishing forests and struggling forest economy. Our bill proposes practical solutions with broad support across party lines.
In other positive news, the pension taskforce has developed a path forward to preserve, protect and fund our state pensions with unanimous support from its members. This session’s first bill passed allows municipalities flexibility for town meeting elections.
Redistricting is officially underway. The House sent draft maps to the local boards of civil authority for feedback. Learn more about the process and how to weigh in at bit.ly/33MvuVk.
The House also unanimously approved H.679, the annual budget adjustment act. In addition to balancing the state budget midway through the fiscal year, it provides an opportunity to address the state’s urgent needs, like ongoing pandemic response.
I continue advocating for universal access to affordable, high-speed internet in my role on the House Committee on Energy and Technology. This session, the committee is focused on ensuring Vermont has the skilled workers needed to physically construct broadband infrastructure. We’ve also been digging into the climate action plan and plan to take up recommendations relevant to our committee, like the reduction of municipal fossil fuel use, a clean heat standard and climate investments in the coming weeks.
If you’d like to connect with me directly, share your ideas or get answers to your questions, join me for virtual office hours every second Sunday of the month, 4-5 p.m. Sign up at ksims@leg.state.vt.us.
Rep. Katherine Sims, a Democrat, represents the Orleans-Caledonia district and the towns of Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
