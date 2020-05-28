The House of Representatives continues to meet remotely via online means, both in committee hearings as well as full House sessions where bills are discussed, sometimes amended, and acted on. The schedules of all House and Senate sessions and all committee hearings are available at legislature.vermont.gov, as are links to watch any of these proceedings live or afterward.
We are still acting on measures dealing with the COVID-19 emergency and the ability of state and local governments and other entities and individuals to function during this time. At the same time, we are taking up bills related to budget, revenues and capital projects that must pass before the start of the coming fiscal year in July. We are also taking up some bills coming out of committees that are normal business — they are ready to vote on, and so we do.
In a normal year, the Legislature would have adjourned by mid-May. Instead, because we are working at a slower pace, remotely, the plan is to act on any bills that must pass before the upcoming fiscal year starts, as well as some others bills that are ready for action, and then adjourn until later in the summer. At that point we will likely reconvene for a period of time.
Before we left the Statehouse building in mid-March, the House had passed a number of bills, major and minor, and sent them to the Senate, and the Senate likewise to the House. We need to follow through and act on any that are ready to pass this session.
Among bills that passed the House last week were updates and housekeeping language changes regarding regulation of the captive insurance industry in Vermont, and about town tree wardens. Although still making their way through the committee process, bills dealing with municipal charters have been voted out of the committee and sent to the Ways and Means Committee, including the town of Elmore’s charter adopted by the voters at town meeting.
• Capital budget (H.955): This bill, which authorizes spending through bonding on a wide range of construction and capital projects throughout every part of state government, passed the House last week and was sent to the Senate. It covers major building repairs or necessary upgrades in state buildings, relocations, environmental and water quality projects, electric vehicle charging stations, and much more, as well as funding for the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
• Broadband: In the House Energy and Technology Committee, we have been dealing almost exclusively with broadband and other telecommunications and information systems issues since the COVID-19 emergency began. The Senate last week passed a bill (S.301) dealing with telecommunications facility siting and with assuring access to the E-911 system statewide. Our committee has taken testimony on these matters as well and I expect will bring that bill to the House soon.
The Department of Public Service has prepared an extensive proposal dealing with broadband access in the immediate term and for the longer term. In the very short term, Vermont may be able to use some federal relief funds to deal with internet access issues directly resulting from the COVID-19 emergency. These include access for students and teachers who cannot participate in remote education due to lack of broadband, as well as tele-health access for people meeting with health care providers. The problem is that these funds must be spent only for these narrowly defined purposes, and must be spent by the end of December. Our committee and others are grappling with what best to do.
The longer range plan from the department is about getting broadband access to the last mile in our rural areas, and even in some more populated suburban communities where there are pockets of unserved or underserved homes. Everyone pretty much agrees this needs to happen.
A major issue raised by the proposal, however, is that the department suggests that, since getting the highest speed broadband (“100/100”) via fiber to the last mile will take a number of years and will have significant cost, that we might in the shorter term accept the FCC definition of broadband (“25/3”) in some instances.
The problem raised by a number of people, including some of Vermont’s newly formed or operating communication union districts, is that this may very well hinder us from getting truly high-speed broadband to the last mile. I share this concern, while also acknowledging that, in some places, some improvement in broadband speed may be better than none at all. Our committee has been taking testimony and we are wrestling with this tough and critical issue.
• Announcement: I filed the necessary papers on May 17 and I will be seeking re-election to the Vermont House.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.