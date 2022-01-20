Prior to joining the House Committee on Energy and Technology, I knew of AI as the way we breed cows, not as a form of technology that can perceive data from the world around it, process and interpret that data, and use the resulting information to take an action or reach a conclusion in a way that mimics intelligent behavior.
Artificial Intelligence, or AI for short, is a relatively new technology, but one that is rapidly expanding throughout government and the private sector. Due to its strong capabilities, this technology offers opportunities for economic growth and increased efficiency at a wide variety of tasks. It also carries with it an inherent and alarming risk of privacy invasion, discrimination and other impacts to civil liberties, particularly if the use of such technology is not subject to proper oversight.
A relatively innocuous example of artificial intelligence use in state government would be certain types of technology that run continuously and search for any compromises to the security of the state’s computer programs. These systems pose little or no risk to civil liberties, and in fact can prevent citizens’ personal information from being stolen by hackers.
On the other hand, a more problematic use of artificial intelligence could be recruiting, interviewing or hiring candidates for a job. Often, artificial intelligence technology cannot show the complex algorithm it uses to make decisions; it simply learns over time from the data available to it.
In job recruitment, the technology would learn from experience how to hire candidates who are likely to last longer and be promoted more quickly in a job. Thus, if a work environment has a racist or sexist culture that makes it difficult for women or people from various racial and ethnic backgrounds to be promoted, the algorithm could simply stop hiring diverse candidates. This is a particularly scary result due to the misconception that technology cannot carry biases.
In the energy and technology committee, I have worked over the past year on a bill that lays the groundwork for the first ever oversight for state government’s usage of artificial intelligence. The committee took extensive testimony last spring from government officials, national organizations working on artificial intelligence policy, academic experts, ethicists and other interested parties. I then worked with a small subset of the committee during the fall, while the Legislature was on break, to incorporate this testimony into a new bill draft for the committee to consider.
The current bill has two major parts. The first part brings together a group of people under the Vermont Agency of Digital Services, the branch of state government that provides and maintains information technology services for the state, to construct a code of ethics and a data use and management policy for artificial intelligence in state government, as well as to provide general technological oversight on other issues such as privacy and civil liberties.
The second part of the bill asks the agency to conduct an inventory of the artificial intelligence currently in use in Vermont. This inventory will be publicly available, updated annually, and will help with oversight by detailing what specific technologies are in use and where the potential issues might arise.
Vermont currently has very few artificial intelligence systems, but this number is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. This adds an urgency to enacting the bill, as it would be more difficult to implement oversight systems once many functions of state government became reliant upon artificial intelligence.
After a long process, the bill passed unanimously through a nine-person committee last week. Ultimately, it will receive a vote from all 150 representatives, then will have to pass through the Senate and receive a signature from the governor. The enactment of this bill will make Vermont a national leader, as few states have taken the initiative to think proactively and strategically about incorporating the use of artificial intelligence into state government while protecting privacy and liberty.
Rep. Lucy Rogers is a Democrat who represents Waterville and Cambridge in the Vermont House.
