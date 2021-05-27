The Vermont General Assembly finished its work Friday, May 21, and adjourned. It is possible that we will reconvene again this year. The House has scheduled dates in June in the event we meet to consider overriding any bills vetoes by Gov. Phil Scott. As of this writing, he has vetoed S.107 dealing with confidential information in the arrest and charging of juveniles. Whether we meet in June is not determined at this point. We may also meet in the fall to consider further adjustments to use of federal COVID-19 relief funds.
In the final week of the session, we passed numerous bills, some major bills as well as many that are important to some Vermonters but don’t make the headlines. In most cases these bills traveled back and forth between the House and Senate, with each body proposing amendments and ultimately agreeing on a final version.
The broadband bill H.360, which initially came out of the House Energy & Technology Committee, and which I have discussed in previous reports, saw final passage after the Senate and House agreed to the report of the conference committee that I served on, which resolved some differences in the two versions of the bill. The House vote on May 19 was unanimous, 148-0.
S.62, which supports workers affected by the pandemic, shores up Vermont’s unemployment insurance fund, provides scholarships for adult students enrolled in workforce development programs and more, passed the House unanimously as well.
H.449, which deals with the troubled teacher and state employee pension programs, passed after a difficult journey. This is a tough issue, and the bill establishes a process for assuring that these programs continue to benefit employees and retirees, both by better monitoring and managing the funds’ investments, and by suggesting structural changes, with full consideration to how those would affect both current employees and retirees.
This bill does not solve the problem, but it sets in motion a process involving the right stakeholders that I hope will be successful.
H.349, the budget bill, was the last bill voted on by the House. We accepted the conference committee’s report resolving differences between the House and Senate. Between spending of state dollars and allocating some of the massive amounts of federal relief funds, this is a historic accomplishment, one that will need close monitoring and adjustments going forward.
Much of the spending initially proposed in other bills, such as broadband infrastructure, is taken out of those bills and included in H.349, so all spending is in one bill. You can find it and related summaries and fiscal analysis at the General Assembly’s website. The House vote on this was also unanimous. It reflects the hard work and the need to find common ground that your legislators share, and it moves me and makes me proud of Vermont.
To track bills, follow testimony, or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
