The third week of the session began Jan. 21, marking a change in activity in the House of Representatives. Up until now, we have spent almost all our time in our respective committees and in other meetings and briefings. We’ve spent very little time on the House floor, dealing mostly with procedural and some ceremonial matters.
Even though we will continue to spend most of our time in committee in the first half of the session, hearing testimony and considering the bills assigned to us, the pace of action on the floor begins to pick up as bills start coming out of committee for presentation, debate and action before the full House of Representatives.
On Friday, Jan. 17, the very first bill to be brought to the House floor was one approving the dissolution of the village of Perkinsville and its merger with the town of Weathersfield. It’s not controversial and it took less than five minutes to hear the report and to vote, unanimously, to have the bill read a third time before a final vote on Tuesday.
Other items coming to the floor this week will get more attention and debate, and some of them will likely have seen action before this report is published.
• Paid family leave. The House and Senate passed versions of this bill last session, but the differences were not resolved before adjournment in May. A conference committee has reached agreement on a compromise and last week the Senate voted to approve it. The House is voting this week. I will be voting in favor and I expect the House will also agree with the conference committee proposal.
• $15 minimum wage. This bill also passed the Senate and House last year in differing versions. A conference committee is expected to reach agreement soon. The House will vote first on this, and I will be voting in favor.
• Budget adjustment for fiscal year 2020. This week, the House will consider and act on the Appropriations Committee’s proposed budget adjustment for the current fiscal year (H.760).
• Proposition 2: Constitutional Amendment Regarding Slavery. Although Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery in 1777, the article in our Vermont Constitution abolishes only adult slavery. Language in the article would actually specifically permit enslavement of people under 21, or people who are behind on debts or fines. The proposed amendment would remove this language so that it is clear that slavery is not permitted under any circumstances.
I have had a few people ask me why we are taking time to deal with this now, when this kind of slavery is not actually occurring in Vermont. First, Vermont’s Constitution should obviously not have language allowing slavery of any kind, even if it is not occurring today. Second, considering and voting on this doesn’t really take very much time and effort, and doesn’t keep us from all the other issues before us.
The process of amending the Vermont Constitution started with a vote by the Senate last year. Assuming the House also votes in favor, both the Senate and House will need to vote in favor again during the following biennium in 2021-22, after which the proposal will be on the ballot for final decision by Vermont’s voters.
•••
The Energy and Technology Committee has been working hard on significant legislation regarding climate change. At this point, we are taking a lot of testimony from many parties with expertise and interest in this issue. We also continue to work on broadband and telecommunications issues, focusing on underserved rural areas, and on state government’s major information technology systems.
•••
Follow bills and activity: The Legislature’s website is a great way to follow what is happening at the Statehouse. Upcoming calendars for the House and Senate, as well as journals of activity on the floor for each body, are posted. Every bill is available for reading and downloading, and you can track activity for each bill, committee action, amendments, votes. Each committee’s weekly agenda is posted, including bills and subjects being considered, and scheduled testimony. All written testimony and materials submitted to committees are posted as well at legislature. vermont.gov.
Contact me by email at apatt@leg.state.vt.us, and additional contact information is available on my website at avrampatt.com.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.