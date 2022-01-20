We are back at the Statehouse, but not quite.

On Jan. 14, the Vermont House voted to begin meeting in the building this week, but with some differences, and then decide at the end of the month about next steps. It’s a hybrid arrangement, whereby if a representative cannot participate in their committee hearings for reasons specifically related to COVID-19, they can continue to participate by Zoom, as can witnesses testifying in committee.

Reasons might include testing positive, having symptoms, being a close contact with some who has symptoms or has tested positive, having to care for someone, or children not being able to attend school or child care due to staffing issues. The House chamber, however, is not set up with technology to allow in-person and online participation at the same time, so during this period, the full House will continue to meet on Zoom, although many members may be doing so from their laptops or iPads from somewhere in the building.

The House Committee on Energy and Technology Committee voted out H.410, which establishes a process for inventorying and understanding how artificial intelligence is presently used by the agencies and departments of state government. Artificial intelligence is the ability of a digital computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings.

It is now commonplace and used for numerous purposes in business, government and elsewhere. It can be of great benefit but can also be very dangerous. This bill is limited at this point to understand how it’s being used by those the Legislature has direct oversight over. It’s not an issue the Legislature has grappled with before, but we need to start.

With that bill voted out, we this week turn to H. 518, a law relating to the creation of the Municipal Fuel Switching Grant Program. This would provide help local governments move away from fossil fuels in their own facilities and equipment.

We continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and new issues raised by the Omicron strain. Actions taken or being worked on include continuing to allow towns and school districts to meet vote under emergency provisions, workforce issues affecting health care, schools, child care, critical human services and many types of businesses, as well as assistance to those needing help in these times. I encourage everyone to protect yourselves as much as possible from the virus, knowing that this also protects others, those closest to you as well as others in our communities and beyond.

Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.