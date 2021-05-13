Things are picking up at the Statehouse as legislators enter the final weeks. Several topics caught my attention in particular.
The House of Representatives voted 146-0 to ban per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, chemicals known as forever chemicals, because they never disappear. The deadly chemicals can be found in carpets, food packaging, textiles and wax. Additionally, there are firefighting chemicals that can include these chemicals.
The Vermont Firefighters Associations joined many other organizations supporting the ban. It was reported that 61 percent of firefighters who have died since 2002 had cancer.
It was sobering to hear that these substances are found in groundwater and drinking water across the country. It also is found in the runoff, or leachate, from active and abandoned landfills, as well as in every wastewater treatment facility in Vermont.
Perhaps most concerning, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances can be found within the blood of almost everyone in the United States. These forever chemicals are associated with increased risks of cancer, as well as adverse health effects on the liver, endocrine system, immune system and fetal development. Other states are moving in the same direction as Vermont. The effective date of the legislation will start over the next several years.
Another issue that should come to the floor of the House soon is legislation dealing with housing, particularly rental housing. Many property owners who rent apartments are struggling mightily. Some tenants are not paying their rent, even though there are rental assistance programs that can help them. Some tenants simply refuse to apply for financial assistance that can help their landlord.
Landlords are caught between a rock and a hard spot. Federal laws are very restrictive during this pandemic and prohibit evictions. There may be legislation that will allow for those who fail to apply for rental assistance to be evicted. Unfortunately, the courts are backed up at this time and the ability to process such evictions is extremely limited.
Even if we can change the law to help process evictions it will not put money in the pocket of the property owner. All of this will likely lead to higher rent costs in the future for Vermonters as property owners try to recoup losses.
On another front, there is legislation proposed that would make all voting in the November general election by mail or in person. Voters would receive ballots via the mail and return them to their town clerk, or they could go to the polls and vote. This mail-in balloting would not apply to primaries, when voters would have to request an absentee ballot. Municipal elections would remain as they are today unless towns chose otherwise.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
