I’m excited to kick off the 2023 legislative session this week. We’re fully in-person at the Statehouse this year and we’ll continue live-streaming committee hearings and floor action.
The Legislature will tackle some really tough issues this year — child care, education finance, housing, workforce development and climate action. The era of federal stimulus for COVID-19 recovery is ending, so we’ll need to work creatively to address the challenges and fund these programs in a fiscally responsible and sustainable way.
Small, rural towns like the ones in this district are disproportionately impacted by limited resources. This session, I’m dedicated to ensuring all towns have equitable access to opportunities to help them thrive.
I’ll do this by honoring my commitments as your representative. I’ll listen and make informed decisions, advocate for our communities, keep you up to date about what’s happening and answer your questions.
Our first order of business after the swearing in ceremony was to elect Jill Krowinski as Speaker of the House for another term. Next the speaker announced committee chairs and committee assignments. With 50 new members and significant turnover among committee chairs, the session is poised for change and full of opportunity.
I was assigned to the House Committee on Ways and Means, which is responsible for matters related to revenues and taxes. This assignment means I can influence a variety of bills affecting Vermonters.
In December, I was elected co-chair of the Rural Caucus along with Independent Rep. Laura Sibilia and Rep. Lisa Hango, a Republican. This group collaborates to advance policy that strengthens and supports Vermont’s rural communities and economy.
Thank you to the more than 100 people who filled out my priorities poll. Your top five issues were: housing (40 percent), climate action (39 percent), education (38 percent), broadband and cell service (34 percent) and health care (29 percent). Your priorities are my priorities, and your feedback will help guide my work in the coming session.
Join me for office hours on the second Sunday of each month from 4-5 p.m. via Zoom to stay in touch, get answers to your questions and share your ideas and concerns. You can sign up for the zoom link on my website at katherinesimsforhouse.com.
Katherine Sims, D-Orleans-4, represents Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.