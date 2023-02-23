Several bills brought to the House floor by committees have passed in the last two weeks. Among them, H.190, which removes the residency requirement from Vermont’s patient choice at end-of-life laws, passed the House on Feb. 17. End-of-life care is the only type of health care that presently requires that the patient be a Vermont resident. A bill coming to the floor this week, H.127, would allow for online sports wagering and provide systems and regulations to assure responsible operators, as well as to protect those who are betting. While I am not a fan of such activity and am not much of a gambler myself, I know that a great many Vermonters are already actively engaged in online sports gambling, either through unmonitored offshore operations, or by crossing the border into states where it is legal. It is better to legalize and regulate it and to protect those who participate, and I expect to vote in favor.
In the House Environment & Energy Committee we have been working on some major environmental bills. On Feb. 16, we unanimously voted out H.67, an Act Related to Household Hazardous Wastes, which changes how these substances are collected and disposed of. The bill will now be reviewed by the Ways & Means Committee before it is brought to the House floor. Our committee continues work on two other significant bills which I expect we will vote on soon: H.126, an Act Related to Community Resilience and Biodiversity, deals with land use, forests and other matters in part as a means of limiting climate change and dealing with its impacts. H.158 would make significant changes to Vermont’s bottle redemption system, which has remained unchanged since it was enacted in 1972.
