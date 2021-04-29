If you wanted the best family health insurance plan you could get, it would cost you over $30,000 per year. A mid-level plan goes for $25,000 and a entry level costs around $20,000. Each of these plans has a $3,400 annual deductible for each family member. If these numbers do not make the case that health care costs are beyond the reach of most Vermonters, nothing will.
The costs for older Vermonters are also a heavy burden. The annual cost for Medicare, with a mid-level Medigap policy with pharmacy coverage, runs close to $5,000. The average Social Security income is roughly $16,000, so health care costs, not including any out of pockets costs, are roughly one-third of the income for many retirees.
Vermont entered into a multi-year demonstration with the federal government to change the way it pays for health care from a fee-for-service model to what is called a fixed-rate system. One way to explain the difference between the two options is to think of hiring someone to remodel your house. You could pay them for time and materials, or they could give you a bid, a fixed rate, and the risk is on them to stay within it.
The building analogy is not perfect and does not capture all the nuances. The hope of a fixed-rate system is to change the emphasis of health care providers from treating illness to trying to keep people well. If they help people to better focus on health and they need less treatment or illnesses, some of the money that would have gone for the fee-for-service treatment can be shared with the providers.
Many providers are not eager to embrace this type of payment reform. They are uneasy about assuming the risk of poor patient behavior, poverty and trauma that can drive poor health and push costs beyond their control.
The chairman of the Vermont agency in charge of health care spending, the Green Mountain Care Board, described Vermont’s progress at payment reform designed to help improve patient outcomes and control spending as “abysmal.”
Based on 2019 data, only 2 percent of health care spending is via the fixed payment model. Vermont is counting on the fixed payment system as a major solution for controlling health care spending.
Given how abysmal progress has been to move to this approach it may be time to try different tactics. Instead of asking providers to voluntarily move to the fixed payment system, it may be time to require them to accept this method. Such a proposal will not be popular. This is not one of those, “if it ain’t broke don’t fix it” situations. If we want to make Vermont affordable someone has to lead, sooner rather than later.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
