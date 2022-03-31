Forget the negative impacts on the planet, heating with fossil fuels negatively affects Vermonters, who must spend significant money each year heating their homes and businesses. That negative impact is worsening as the price of fossil fuels becomes more volatile. If you heat your home with oil or propane, you’re paying a lot more now than you did last year. In January 2021, heating oil cost $2.30 per gallon. Today, we’re paying over $4 per gallon. So, an average Vermonter is paying over $1,500 more to heat their home this winter.
The most effective thing we can do to ensure that Vermonters can afford to keep heating their homes is to help them reduce their reliance on fossil fuel for heat. But many residents worry that efforts to do so will strain their wallets. Will they have to buy costly equipment? Will fuel become more expensive? Will taxes increase?
Wealthy Vermonters are already switching to cleaner heat sources and enjoying cozier homes and lower, more stable heating bills. Meanwhile, most Vermonters can’t afford the initial investment required to make the switch, so they aren’t reaping those same benefits.
I am committed to ensuring that all Vermonters can benefit from clean heat, not just those with plenty of disposable income. That’s why I supported the clean heat standard, a bill recently passed in the House to help Vermont achieve a 40 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, as required by the Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act.
Modeled after the proven renewable energy standard in Vermont and over 30 other states, the clean heat standard would put the impetus on fossil fuel suppliers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions over time. To meet the emission reduction requirements, suppliers can choose among several options, like offering incentives to offset the cost of heat pumps, advance woodstoves or weatherization services. They could also offset some of their fossil fuel sales with less carbon intensive alternatives like biofuels.
Residents can choose the options that work best for them, or they can do nothing at all. The obligation to deploy clean heat solutions is on the fossil fuel supplier, not the consumer. Those residents who do opt for cleaner heat solutions will see a net savings over time, as their homes require less fuel to heat.
If passed, the standard will be implemented incrementally over several years. The Public Utility Commission is required to undertake a two-year engagement process to ensure that fuel dealers, manufacturers, advocates and citizens — those Vermonters and small business owners most likely to be affected by the changes — will inform the final makeup of the standard.
Some Vermonters worry that changes will cause a significant increase in the price per gallon of fossil fuel, or that the intention of clean heat legislation is to make fossil fuel unaffordable in an effort to reduce its use. On the contrary, the clean heat standard is designed to protect consumers against a transfer of cost burden.
Based on comparable laws, we expect any increase in the price of fuel to be at most a few cents per gallon, or less than $50 per year for the average Vermonter burning 1,000 gallons of fuel for heat. One of those protective measures is that the commission will regularly analyze the clean heat standard’s effect on the cost of fuel, allowing us to adjust the standard if it places intolerable burden on consumers.
If passed, the clean heat standard bill will provide a variety of pathways to lower cost, clean heating solutions that will save Vermonters money. To support a reduction in both emissions and the cost of heating for all Vermonters, the Senate should pass the clean heat standard.
Katherine Sims, a Democrat, represents Craftsbury and Greensboro.
