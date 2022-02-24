One thing you can count on is the diversity of issues that come up in the Statehouse.
It was a typical week in that my committee continues to be peppered with many requests for money. Everyone makes a good case for help. There never is enough money to satisfy all. Some requests include ideas of cutting others to advance their causes.
While there is nothing wrong with that, it can stir up a hornet’s nest. Self-preservation runs deep. Sharing comes hard for many. You can have yours as long as I get mine is a common view. The problem is there often is not enough for either.
Aside from the routine budget conversations, I was struck by a proposal to change the city of Burlington’s charter. Sixty-three percent of the voters supported denying landlords the right to evict tenants with no cause. Arguments were made on both sides of the issue. Some said it’s not right to interfere with the property rights of landlords. Others argued that to make people move for no reason is not fair. To be clear, if someone did not pay the rent or abide by the terms of their lease, they could still be evicted under the proposal.
This charter change was interesting on several fronts. Burlington in 2014 had proposed a charter change that would have restricted gun rights. It was found to be unconstitutional. The issue of town control to me is a significant one. We often hear people say local control should rule, yet towns cannot change their charters unless they have legislative approval.
Vermont is known as a Dillion state. We follow a supreme court decision made in Iowa in 1868 called the Dillion decision. It gives power over towns to the Legislature. Some other states follow what is known as home rule, which allow towns to govern themselves with more limited oversight.
Vermont requires towns to come to the Legislature whenever they want to change their charter. I have found myself generally supportive of towns wanting to change their local laws because it is the will of the people who live there through a duly warned vote. Recently Winooski and Montpelier changed their charters to allow non-citizens the right to vote on municipal issues. The Republican National Committee and Vermont State Republican Party have gone to court to block those charter changes. It seems to some local control is allowed only when it coincides with what they think to be right.
Health care was on the front burner again this week. Not surprisingly, a report was issued that found there were undue waiting periods to access care. Several of us sarcastically joked that when the study to determine if Vermonters had to wait too long to get medical care was announced we could tell them the answer.
Many have had to wait for certain types of health care for years. It seems access to a specialist is especially troubling and can take months before you see someone. I worry there will be efforts to solve that problem and it will come at the expense of primary care. That, in my mind, would be a huge mistake.
The upcoming debate on imposing global budgets on hospitals will highlight this issue for sure. Who decides where limited health dollars should go in the future? Will we become a Dillion health care state? Some would argue we already are.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.