There are hungry children in our schools, and many feel an obligation to help feed them. The tension in the Statehouse is whether to provide universal meals to all children, rich and poor alike. Some feel not every child needs such help and believe if their parents are well off, they can pay out of pocket. Others argue children of modest means can feel a stigma if it is known they get a free lunch, and some will skip school meals for fear of being made to feel different.
During the pandemic the federal government has paid for everyone to receive a school meal, regardless of income. Schools have reported the program to be a huge success, educationally, nutritionally and otherwise. The federal government has indicated that as the reach of COVID-19 lessens it will stop paying. Many are asking Vermont state government to step in and provide funding to continue universal meals.
Then, of course, there is the question of how to pay for school breakfast and lunch for all. The estimate is in the order of $20 to $30 million. A proposal in the Senate would have made eligibility for school lunch the same as health care eligibility for Dr. Dinosaur. A family of four earning $58,000 a year would be eligible for free meals under that plan. The cost to provide such a benefit is estimated at $10 to $14 million.
Hunger advocates recoiled at this idea, claiming it would still discourage children from participating in the program because they would feel labeled. Others said children already know who is needy in school and the concern is a non-issue.
In the House, where the bill now is up for consideration, there are talks of doing full universal meals for all as a pilot program to study ways to increase utilization while tightening up the accountability and limiting waste. The program would be paid for by using some of the $90 million dollar surplus in the Vermont Education Fund. This idea has stirred discussions about the best way to use that surplus. Some want to give it back to taxpayers, while others want to save it for the next recession and many others want to feed more children.
Once we start a benefit it is very hard to roll it back. Without a steady source of revenue to pay for the meals on an ongoing basis there is reluctance to add benefits for more families.
The final stop before the bill goes to the full House for a vote will be my committee. Several weeks ago, the committee chair asked me where I stood on the issue. At that time I did not have the benefit of the full discussion around the various proposals and simply said, “I will vote to feed the hungry children.”
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
