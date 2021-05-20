As we head into what will likely be the final week of the session, things are very busy. House members will be spending a great deal more time on the floor — full sessions even if by Zoom — rather than in committee.
Committees, including House-Senate Committees of Conference, will meet as necessary to finish bills, to review and respond to bills the Senate has passed, or House bills the Senate has sent back with changes. This is the “hurry-up-and-wait” part of the session, because we often need to recess while a committee or a conference committee is working on bills.
Bills on the calendar include: use of stem cell products not approved by the FDA; cannabis regulation; pupil weighting (fixing inequities in how funds are distributed to schools statewide); rental housing, including helping landlords deal with delinquencies; and financing of our childcare system.
These are bills that have received a lot of study and testimony this session. By the time readers see this, some will have seen final passage and we will be working on others, like the budget and revenue bills, broadband and more.
The broadband bill that passed 145-1 was taken up and amended by the Senate and sent back to the House Energy and Technology. I am one of three House members appointed by the speaker to the committee of conference that meets with our Senate counterparts beginning on May 17. There are a few significant differences between the two versions of the bill and a few minor ones. Our job on the committee is to work through these and agree on a proposal that both the House and Senate can then pass. Everyone knows how important this issue is, and I am confident that the bill will pass before we adjourn.
The second year of the biennium starts in January and we will likely be back at the Statehouse, but … Many things will be very different than how the Legislature operated in the past due to COVID-19. The building can be incredibly crowded — House and Senate chambers, hallways, tiny committee rooms, larger rooms and the cafeteria. There are issues with the ventilation systems. But it’s the people’s house and true public access for all Vermonter must be maintained.
While there is much more planning to be done and decisions to be made, it is likely that some larger rooms will be divided to make more space for committees, and that some space in adjacent state office building will be converted for use by the Legislature.
It will be different, but it will be good to do our work in person again.
To track bills, follow testimony, or view any committee meetings or House or Senate sessions visit the Legislature’s website at legislature.vermont.gov.
Rep. Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore and Woodbury in the Vermont House of Representatives.
