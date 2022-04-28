This past week the Senate passed its version of the 2023 state budget and on Friday the Senate appointed members to the conference committee. The six-member committee — three representatives and three senators — works out the differences between the House and Senate budgets.
I think that both as a House member and now senator, I’ve served on a dozen or so budget committees of conference. It makes the end of the session extremely busy and interesting for me.
It generally takes around two weeks to work out differences and the passage nearly always marks the end of the Legislative session. The budget is always one of the few must pass bills.
The chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations generally chairs the conference committee because the budget is a House Bill. The chair of a conference committee generally comes from the body where the bill does not originate.
H.740, this year’s budget, totals nearly $8.3 billion. With general funds, transportation funds, education funds, special funds, federal funds and American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), it’s a massive, complicated bill. It sets priorities for the 2023 fiscal year. I find the following one-page summary and balance sheet helpful as I try to explain what’s going in this massive spending document: bit.ly/3vHCzAz.
We’ve done several things to get our fiscal house in order in the Senate version of the budget this year. We’ve tackled the pension and health care benefits deficit issue for teachers and state employees, reduced deficits in the worker’s compensation fund, paid off $20 million in bonded indebtedness early, established an IT modernization fund and several other initiatives.
We did this while maintaining more than $284 million in reserves, which helps us with bond and fiscal ratings.
We’ve made strategic investments in numerous areas in base services. These include an 8 percent increase to designated agencies, which are organizations, not state agencies that provide services like home health and community mental health services.
There are increased funds in our base spending to higher education, $10 million each to the state colleges and University of Vermont. There is also another $14.9 million in one-time funds for the transformation of the state college system. Addiction treatment, child care and 911 dispatch also received additional funds in this year’s budget.
We’ve made one-time investments of $95 million in broadband, $205 million in initiatives to address climate change, $70 to Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, $94 million for water and wastewater projects and $117 million for community, workforce and economic initiatives.
Any state budget is complicated with numerous spending formulas and federal matches. This year, with the last of the ARPA funds, it’s especially complicated. What is worrisome is the fact that we’re at the last of all those federal COVID-19 relief funds. Next year, without federal help on the horizon, we’ll be returning to a more normal pre-pandemic world with a smaller workforce and with a smaller tax base.
Because of that, it is more important that we set ourselves up financially for what’s to come. This includes setting our fiscal house in order. It also means we need to transform vital services offered by places like our state college system to a more sustainable place.
Richard Westman, a Republican from Cambridge, represents Lamoille County in the Vermont Senate.
