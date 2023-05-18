The Legislature adjourned on May 12 with the House of Representatives finishing up around 11:30 p.m. The final two weeks were hectic, with bills passing back and forth between the House and Senate, concurring on changes, and the budget for the coming fiscal year being the last item voted on in the House.
Gov. Phil Scott vetoed one bill (S.5, the Affordable Heat Standard) but the House and Senate overrode the veto, and it is now law. The governor has indicated that more vetoes are likely, including the budget, so we expect to convene again briefly in June to consider any vetoes.
Two areas where we made great progress are child care and housing. H.217, the child care bill that passed last Friday night is a huge step forward in finally supporting this ailing sector, which has been in continually worsening shape for years. The bill substantially increases support to child care centers and their employees, home-care providers and to families who need help paying for care.
The lack of child care is not only a major obstacle to parents needing to work, but also to employers of all types, as it contributes greatly to the difficulty they are having in hiring. Scott is likely to veto H.217, but given the very strong bipartisan votes in favor, I am hopeful that it will become law despite that.
In the area of housing, we have continued to direct support in many aspects of housing, for renters, homebuyers, new housing development and support services for individuals. The one area of great concern is the fast-approaching ending of the motel program for the homeless. Although this has been a federally funded program established during the pandemic and cannot continue indefinitely, there has been very little planning and coordination within state government to help and support so many often vulnerable Vermonters, and to find more permanent housing situations for them.
Finally, The Affordable Heat Standard, S.5, passed despite being vetoed. Although legislators received many messages opposed to the bill and what its effect might be, I am still troubled by how much misinformation was circulated that misled so many. First, the program must be fully designed, and its cost evaluated before the Legislature will vote again, in two years, on a new bill to either go forward, make changes, or to not implement it.
No one will be forced to change heating systems or replace working systems. Heat pumps are not the only alternative that people would get help with. Advanced wood heat (pellets) and other options are included, as is weatherization regardless of the heat source. I would be happy to answer questions from constituents so people can better understand what the bill does and doesn’t do.
To track any bills, agendas and written testimony for all House and Senate committees, or to view all House and Senate sessions or committee hearings either live or recorded, visit legislature.vermont.gov.
To contact me, email apatt@leg.state.vt.us or leave a message at the sergeant at arms office at 802-828-2228.
Avram Patt, a Democrat from Worcester, also represents Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury and Stowe in the Vermont House.
