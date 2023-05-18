Avram Patt

Avram Patt

The Legislature adjourned on May 12 with the House of Representatives finishing up around 11:30 p.m. The final two weeks were hectic, with bills passing back and forth between the House and Senate, concurring on changes, and the budget for the coming fiscal year being the last item voted on in the House.

Gov. Phil Scott vetoed one bill (S.5, the Affordable Heat Standard) but the House and Senate overrode the veto, and it is now law. The governor has indicated that more vetoes are likely, including the budget, so we expect to convene again briefly in June to consider any vetoes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.