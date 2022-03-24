Last week our committee passed two bills over to the Senate. H.720 relates to the system of care for individuals with developmental disabilities, and H.711 creates an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee and the Opioid Abatement Special Fund. Both bills passed the House unanimously.
Another bill I have followed that passed last week was H.626, which relates to neonicotinoid pesticides. This bill builds on legislation we passed three years ago and once again makes Vermont a leader regarding work on genetically engineered products and pesticides. This bill requires the secretary of the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets to adopt rules for the use of seeds treated with neonicotinoids in Vermont. The agency will also monitor pollinators and honeybees to look for the presence of pesticides in hives, mite and disease pressure, mite control methods, forage availability, winter survival rate, and the genetic influence on survival. I voted in favor of it as a step forward in protecting pollinators, because without them we will have little to eat.
Another bill out that came out of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development will have an impact on home and community-based service providers. H.703 will promote workforce development. This bill spans all aspects of the workforce but I have specifically kept track of the portion of the bill that deals with investments in health care systems. This bill provides incentives to attract and retain nurses and to increase the capacity of Vermont’s nursing programs across the state, invests in colleges to increase the number of nurse educators by increasing their pay, provides additional compensation to RN instructors and gives hospitals and providers seed funds to create or expand nurse education partnerships with colleges. It also continues three scholarship/loan repayment programs for nurses, and tuition assistance and loan repayment program for mental health and substance abuse workers. The bill creates a new scholarship and loan forgiveness program for nurse educators and clinical instructors and expands, modernizes and builds new nurse simulation labs.
Last week the House passed a bill introduced by Rep. Theresa Wood of Waterbury that I cosponsored to require Medicaid to continue providing hearing aid coverage. This bill also requires larger insurers to provide coverage for hearing aids and looks to develop a plan and report back to the Legislature on how small insurers can providing hearing aids in the individual and small group market. Access to hearing aids is important and has been showed to reduce the onset of Alzheimer’s and depression in older Vermonters.
The Senate Committee on Health and Welfare continues to take testimony on two bills that I sponsored and have been working on for years. H.265 creates the Office of Child, Youth and Family Advocate and H.153 develops the methodology to determine reimbursement rates for home and community-based service providers.
The final redistricting map passed the House on a 129-13 vote. The Lamoille-2 district that Rep. Kate Donnally and I represent did not change in population enough to redraw districts lines so in the upcoming General Election Wolcott, Hyde Park, Johnson and Belvidere will not change.
Dan Noyes, a Democrat from Wolcott, also represents Belvidere, Hyde Park and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
