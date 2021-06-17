The Legislature adjourned for the 2021 session and it was certainly one for the record books. We conducted all business remotely and received a vast infusion of federal aid due to the pandemic.
What an honor to carry your priorities with me into the Statehouse as a strong advocate for rural communities. I worked diligently to ensure that the millions of dollars coming into the state were put to immediate and effective use. I advocated for high-impact, once-in-a-lifetime investments to accelerate recovery in all 14 counties of the state and advance priorities for our future.
We passed legislation that makes historic investments in the health, well-being and economic security of Vermont’s families and small businesses including high-speed, reliable internet; high-quality, affordable childcare; housing infrastructure; climate, clear water and transportation investments; and supports for small businesses.
As a result of this work, Vermont is one step closer to a more prosperous and resilient future for all Vermonters.
Read my full report on the 2021 legislative session and the major bills passed this year at katherinesimsforhouse.com and visit my legislative page at legislature.vermont.gov to see the bills I co-sponsored and how I voted on all the bills that came to the House floor.
I’ll be using my time this summer to get out, listen and learn from all of you. While we made important progress on the key challenges we face as a state, there is more work to do to advance priorities for our future and to center racial and social equity in our investments.
In particular, I’m excited about my upcoming work as the clerk of the Rural Economic Development working group, where I’m helping arrange educational opportunities over the summer and fall for legislators to learn more about the forest economy.
Vermont’s forestlands are vital to Vermont's environment, economy and quality of life. Unfortunately, we continue to lose forestland at a rate of approximately 11,000 acres per year. While still an important part of our forest-based economy, the wood products industry faces ongoing stress from overseas competition and an aging workforce.
Our group is planning site visits across the state to hear directly from folks on the ground and identify policy opportunities to ensure the viability of the forest economy.
If you need assistance or want to discuss your priorities or needs, reach out anytime. I look forward to connecting with you.
Rep. Katherine Sims, a Democrat, represents Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Glover, Sheffield and Wheelock in the Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.