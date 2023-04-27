Melanie Carpenter

Melanie Carpenter

When I joined the Legislature in March, the first bill people contacted me about was S.5, the Affordable Heating Act. People expressed concern about what the bill would do to the cost of heating their homes, how the bill would be implemented and where would we find enough skilled technicians to do the work.

After hearing from so many people, I had serious reservations about S.5. I began to study the bill carefully and I came up with even more questions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.