When I joined the Legislature in March, the first bill people contacted me about was S.5, the Affordable Heating Act. People expressed concern about what the bill would do to the cost of heating their homes, how the bill would be implemented and where would we find enough skilled technicians to do the work.
After hearing from so many people, I had serious reservations about S.5. I began to study the bill carefully and I came up with even more questions.
Will there be exemptions for farmers, sugarmakers and businesses that use fuel for things other than heating? If people switch to electric heat, will programs exist to assist with higher electric bills? What are the upfront costs to individuals to begin incentivized clean heat options? How will people who rent apartments or live in mobile homes be supported? How will this affect seniors and people with low, moderate or fixed incomes?
All these concerns are important, and all these questions still need to be answered. So why did I vote for a bill that has so many unanswered questions? What brought me to my yes vote is that the bill has changed and is designed to gather the information needed to answer these very questions. S.5 directs the Public Utility Commission to find out exactly how the program could be designed for Vermont. The commission will then create a detailed report, due back in 2025, for the Legislature.
To address concerns raised by people from Lamoille County, Rep. Dan Noyes and I, with other people from rural areas, cosponsored an amendment to make sure that rentals and mobile and manufactured homes were included in the study. There were also provisions made to ensure that the Vermont Agency of Aging was included in the equity advisory group. This was essential if I was going to vote yes.
Another reason I voted yes is because there is a clear check-back mechanism that gives the Legislature the final say as to whether the plan goes into effect. After seeing the plan, we can vote to implement it, we can make changes to it, or we can vote to not do it at all. During check-back, the governor would also have an opportunity to evaluate the plan and weigh in.
With rigorous study and critical check-back periods, S.5 gives the opportunity to learn more about the thermal sector with the goal of helping Vermonters and the environment. The key as I see it is to continue to gather our questions and be ready to evaluate the work in 2025.
With the help of community members, I’ve begun a “checklist for check-back” and encourage people to be in touch to have their questions added. How well the plan addresses our needs in Lamoille County should drive our representatives’ vote in 2025.
Melanie Carpenter, a Democrat from Hyde Park, also represents Belvidere, Wolcott and Johnson in the Vermont House of Representatives.
