As we prepare for Town Meeting Day, I would like to update the community on our progress this year and the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2023. You can find extensive information in our new Lamoille South Unified Union annual report, which is published on our website or available in hard copy at each school or town office. Find the report at lsuu.org/board/fy23-proposed-budget.
Due to the increased risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic, students and staff members have again adjusted and redesigned the classroom experience during the 2021-22 school year. For over two years, our incredible educators have modeled flexibility and resilience in the face of ever-changing guidance from the Vermont Agency of Education.
Throughout these conditions, student learning has progressed at a very high level and most programs, including athletics and performing arts, have made a strong comeback. After a transitional phase in the fall, it is safe to say our students are thriving in Lamoille South schools.
Federal grant funding has allowed our district to hire 10 new literacy and math interventionists, along with two mental health clinicians. The addition of these professionals, in conjunction with high-quality instruction, has provided students with extensive social and academic support. This federal funding, combined with the local resources that voters have supported year after year, contributes to teachers having adequate resources, manageable class sizes and the professional development necessary to stay current with best practices.
We are extremely grateful for the investment our towns have made into the education of the future generation.
On Monday, Feb. 28, the Lamoille South School Board will host an online informational meeting to discuss the budget. The school board is presenting the electorate with a 3.6 percent annual increase, which is a responsible proposal that keeps all current programming in place while adding additional support for early education.
We have seen increases in health insurance premiums and special education costs which, aside from salaries, are the two biggest contributors to this increase. With this proposed budget, we feel confident that students will continue to receive access to the resources and opportunities they need to be successful in our schools.
We thank you for your support and welcome any questions you may have. I also encourage you to subscribe to my weekly Lamoille Ledger newsletter on the website if you would like to stay current with school updates and celebrations.
Ryan Heraty is superintendent of the Lamoille South Unified Union School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.