In recent months, there has been a steady barrage of racist, sexist and transphobic slanders coming from the stands during sports games across the state. Language that has been described as going “way beyond even normal unacceptable unsportsmanlike high school behavior,” in the words of Jeff Acker, Hartford High School’s head soccer coach.
Lewd, cruel, hateful speech has never had a place anywhere and to lob it at a young female athlete from Hartford High School during a throw-in, as was the case during a recent soccer game with Fair Haven Union High School or to Winooski male soccer players of color who “were called the N-word, monkey and terrorist” during the Sept. 18 game with Enosburg Falls High School is despicable. A Winooski High student who watched the game said she heard racist comments during the match.
The Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille stands in solidarity with student athletes around Vermont who have been subjected to discrimination and verbal abuse on and off the field.
We stand in solidarity with coaches, teachers, principals, caregivers, friends and mentors who have stood alongside these athletes.
Incidents from Fair Haven to Burlington to Enosburg have been reported or experienced firsthand during games in towns across the state and let’s not forget coaching practices that have gone unreported longer than many care to acknowledge.
Our group adds our words to the voices of the fans who have begun to pack the stands, sadly, not simply to cheer on their team as they play, but because they have been urged to show their solidarity in order to drown out slurs of hate and amplify cheers of love and support.
As Michael Jabour, who oversees sports at South Burlington High School said, he has been an athletic director for eight years “and the verbal abuse that student-athletes face has been very consistent.”
These incidents have caused games to be delayed, canceled and worse, athletes simply walking off the field because they have had enough.
Responding to the incident of harassment during the Hartford soccer game, Acker said, “It occurred to me that what I had done was I had just put another girl out there to be the target. And that’s when I said I can’t (do that). I have to protect everybody. I have to protect that girl. I have to protect us. We’re not standing here anymore.”
The team boarded the bus, and the game was cut short.
But why should we be surprised by what we hear in the stands at our local sporting events in Vermont. It reflects what we are seeing at the national and international level where racism, sexual harassment and inequality have long plagued the world of sports, and most visibly soccer, whereweak and ineffectual responses have simply given rise to more hatred and a leniency toward these acts by leadership lacking the fortitude to take a stand.
Kick It Out released statistics demonstrating that reports of discrimination in soccer, on the grounds of gender, sexual orientation, religion and race, had increased 32 percent from the previous season — from 319 to 422. The data shows racist incidents constituted 65 percent of those reports, while faith-based discrimination, which includes Islamophobia and antisemitism, rose higher than any other across this period, with reports increasing by 75 percent from 36 to 63.
All of this comes amid a sea of troubling, paradigm-shifting events and a world turned upside down by collective trauma from a pandemic that continues to wreak havoc on our institutions, communities, businesses and loved ones.
But let’s return to something we may have forgotten or perhaps lost in this period where the walls of our homes and bedrooms became the boundaries of our daily lives.
As we return to more consistent interaction, perhaps we need to remind ourselves of why we play sports.
The reminders are on the walls of our locker rooms encouraging self-confidence, sportsmanship and fun to name a few. We have lost the north star of treating others with dignity, respect and civility.
Let us center those that are being targeted and not let harmful actions go unpunished, which simply emboldens others to continue this outrageous and unacceptable behavior.
Efforts like the Vermont Principals Association’s committee on diversity, equity and inclusion are steps in the right direction where they are attempting to create a safe space for student athletes to know they will have their experiences taken seriously.
But, while reporting is critical, let us not explain away racial slurs and blatant cruelty being directed at our athletes by doubting whether it happened and burying the incident in reams of investigations. Repairing harm is a long, slow process, but it starts with acknowledging that these incidents are real and happening far too often.
Resmaa Menakem, author of “My Grandmother’s Hands,” reminds us “when something happens to the body that is too much, too fast, or too soon and we don’t get enough safety or regard it overwhelms the body and can create trauma.”
This is what our youth are experiencing, and the evidence is there in behavioral issues and rising suicide rates. Our youth of color or global majority are experiencing this on a grander scale as our country finally reckons with our past. Meanwhile, our youth are shouting at us: We are not OK.
So, let’s take heed and listen to the ones shouting and the ones being shouted at.
The National Women’s Soccer League said in a statement in response to recent allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment, “we reclaim our place on the field, because we will not let our joy be taken from us.” They went on to say, “But this is not business as usual.”
Our Vermont youth athletes deserve dignity and love and certainly not a return to normal.
Jen Daniels is a member of the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille.
