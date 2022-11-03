We’re about a month into fall gearing up for colder temps. We’re covering our plants or bringing them inside to protect them from frost. We’re making sure our firewood is stacked and ready for the season. We’re pulling out those extra thick blankets that we stored away during the summer. For many of us, gearing up for the winter means working a little harder and reaching into our reserves to prepare.
For those without homes, it’s not so simple. The entire state is seeing record numbers of people experiencing homelessness while housing becomes less available and less affordable. At the same time, COVID-19 related funding that helped create more emergency housing is starting to run out. Programs that have kept people safe in hotels — or helped people maintain their rising rents — are ending. We’ll soon be back to the inadequate systems we had before the pandemic, but with an increased number of people that need our help.
As a seasonal warming shelter, the Lamoille Community House serves homeless adults ages 18 and up during the winter months. Pre-pandemic, we served an average of 35 people in our seasonal shelter per year. In 2021, we served 261 people, 58 of whom were children, across four locations.
With all that we’ve learned in the past three years, and given the increase in homelessness in our community, establishing a permanent, year-round shelter is our top priority. Now that we have our arms around our neighbors without homes, we can’t turn our back on them.
Grants from the Office of Economic Opportunity’s Housing Opportunity Program funds about 65 percent of our annual operating budget, and covers expenses related to essential and direct services. It does not cover administrative work, supplies or food for the shelter, or funds for helping our guests acquire important things like IDs or professional clothing. Nor does it cover additional staff such as a development coordinator or financial manager, that would improve our sustainability as an organization. These are positions we’d love to have one day and will hopefully grow into being able to fund, but for now it’s all on me and my board.
The remaining 35 percent of our budget comes from you — the Lamoille community. We are incredibly grateful for the support this community has shown over the past five years. Without donations from our generous supporters, we literally wouldn’t be able to keep the lights on. We wouldn’t be able to buy food or purchase items essential to independence for our guests. We wouldn’t be able to run the shelter at all, let alone plan for one that will be running every day of the year.
As we look ahead to year-round shelter, we will need to be able to demonstrate two years of operating capacity to submit a strong grant proposal.
To reach that goal, we need to raise $365,000. The good news: we’re one year into the campaign and more than halfway there at around $190,000. The money raised in the 365 Campaign is to ensure that we have the operating reserve we need to go from operating half the year to the entire year. It’s a big leap.
This coming season, we will again open at the Yellow House in Hyde Park as a seasonal shelter. Even as we prepare that building for reopening in November, we are actively working with the Lamoille Housing Partnership to identify a site for a permanent, year-round home. An ideal site will have many rooms for our guests and the capacity to increase our bed count from 10 to 20. We are looking closely at one potential site and, once we are able, we will share more details with the public.
Kim Anetsberger is the executive director of the Lamoille Community House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.