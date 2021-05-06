Kyle Nuse is running for the open Johnson village trustee position and submitted the following:
My name is Kyle Nuse. I am running as a candidate for the vacant Johnson village trustee position.
I want to be a trustee because I love serving my Johnson community. Period. Serving has been a passion that I’ve given my heart and soul to since moving back to Vermont in 2013, most notably in the last five to six years when I served on the Johnson Selectboard and as president of Johnson Works, our town’s nonprofit business board. During that time I was instrumental in getting our town and village’s antiracism statement written and passed, brought back the Johnson holiday jubilee, co-organized the Save NVU rally, and made annual meetings for both the town and village more inclusive events for families — and especially mothers — to participate in.
The village of Johnson is where I live, work and breathe with my family and neighbors every day, all day. Serving and advocating for the people in the village, and having the opportunity to work alongside fellow trustees to make the village as viable and financially sound for generations and generations to come is why I’m choosing to continue to spend countless hours in an elected position such as this.
For me, serving the Johnson village community is my end game. The village is where we have laid our roots as a family, and it’s where we have invested financially as Main Street business owners. It is where we have made our friendships and plan to live out our years.
As a stakeholder, I have a vested interest in continuing to make this village the very best it can be for residents, businesses, employees, institutions, students, tourists and visitors.
Being able to continue to creatively and smartly uplift and grow the diverse facets of this village, and offer my municipal experience and expertise as a Johnson village trustee is the logical next step in my trajectory. It would be an absolute honor to work with the rest of the board and village of Johnson residents to achieve these goals.
Thank you for your vote on Tuesday, June 8.
