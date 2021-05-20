As this year’s legislative session draws toward adjournment, tracking the status of different bills and understanding which policy changes are likely to pass begins to take more and more time. To give a sense of what the end of the legislative session feels like, I will share my involvement in two of the policy issues that I care deeply about.
Earlier in the session, I wrote about my committee’s work on broadband policy, resulting in a comprehensive bill that passed the House in March. The Senate has now finished its work on H.360, our broadband bill, and the differences between the House and Senate versions are being worked on in a committee of conference. This group consists of three members of the House and three members of the Senate who will present a compromise version of the bill for a final vote of each chamber.
The biggest difference is which entities can receive public money to build out broadband and under what conditions. The Senate version merely asks that any entity receiving public money present a plan demonstrating that they intend to ultimately — on any timeline — build out universal service, with no binding commitment to do so. As someone who has watched private providers promise universal service for years, with no accountability and limited results, this method of ensuring responsible use of public dollars falls short in my eyes.
The House version required that private providers receiving public money make their plans in collaboration with local communications municipalities known as Communications Union Districts. The districts would coordinate all buildout in their territory, private or public, to ensure that the investments led to universal service.
With their on-the-ground knowledge of local geography and people, as well as the requirement to follow open meeting law and stay transparent to the public, these entities are well poised to provide accountability in the distribution of public money for broadband infrastructure.
I also wrote earlier about the importance of correcting our schools’ pupil weighting formula in order to adequately account for the added expense of providing equitable education to students in poverty, rural students attending small schools, and English language learners. Back in January, I co-sponsored H.54, a House bill that called for the phased-in implementation of empirically derived pupil weights to be used when determining a district’s tax rate based on equalized pupil counts.
Extensive research shows that it costs nearly four times more to equitably educate a student living in poverty, so a high-poverty district that spends more on education should not be penalized with higher taxes as a result.
Instead of H.54, this issue has transformed into S.13, a bill that creates a legislative task force to bring back a proposal of how to phase-in the changes and give all districts time to adjust. Although I wanted an implementation plan this year, I will support the compromise with the understanding that work will be done through the fall in preparation for passing substantial legislation next year.
Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.
