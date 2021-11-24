British based Sustainable(ish), and yes, that is the company’s name, is a community interest company, which means it operates as a social enterprise. Generally, this means profits are used to fund environmental or social programs. In the case of this company, it generates revenue from the sale of books and services, and then plows the profits from sales back into increasing its impact.
And that expands its audience and potential customer base. This isn’t a company cleaning up the ocean and funding its efforts by recycling plastic waste into jewelry or building materials.
But it’s hard to argue with the business plan: Convince the customer that advertising books and services promoting sustainability is advancing sustainability, and therefore a wholesome use of profits. Such circular logic is the very definition of sustainability.
Their materials crossed my desk because they are in the throes of a holiday “Crap-Free Christmas” campaign. The statistics they’re quoting are, to say the least, eye-popping.
For example, in the United Kingdom, 81 million unwanted presents are received every year, an average of three per household. Of those, one in 10 ends up in the landfill, which rather begs the question: What happens to the other 73 million unwanted things?
The population of the United States is roughly five times the population of the United Kingdom, and while I think it is reasonably safe to assume our statistics on Christmas puddings (5 million discarded every year) might not extrapolate reliably, Sustainable(ish) uses the weight of penguins to describe the extent of the plastic waste generated around the holidays.
The UK generates no less than the weight of 3.3 million penguins in plastic waste over the holidays, thus we might reasonably extrapolate that we generate the weight of 16.5 million penguins in plastic trash over a few short weeks.
At those numbers, it doesn’t really matter if you’re talking emperor penguins or fairy penguins. Even if we use fairy penguins, that’s 36 million pounds of trash, most of it packaging, not even the unwanted item that may be one of the one in 10 that ends up being thrown out with the rest of the holiday leavings.
This is the point in the conversation where your intrepid columnist tosses out suggestions for, to quote the hashtag, a #crapfreechristmas. As if you don’t already know that shopping locally, giving experiences (gift certificates to local restaurants, events, gym or trail passes, newspaper ads), and using clever, reusable wrappings isn’t the modern, sustainable way to celebrate the holidays.
At a certain point in life, sustainable holidays become a whole lot easier. My husband wants a pair of suspenders this year. He could be asking for new pants, since the reason he needs suspenders is his pants have developed a certain amount of excess fabric around the middle. So much excess that on our walk today he had to stop twice to hike his jeans back up. I, who developed an obsession with the “Great British Bakeoff’ over the past year, do not have this problem. And I will freely admit, I have a certain lack of sympathy for his plight.
That said, a holiday list with suspenders and nothing else on it does streamline and focus the shopping admirably.
The temptation, of course, is to wander off the brief, because a pair of suspenders seems a paltry gift to put under the tree. But let’s be honest: the idea that the holiday is best celebrated through a cascade of wrapped packages is not tradition. It is another example of how the Victorians ruined everything.
From the Christmas card (1843) to the roast turkey (prior to the Victorian period, roast beef or goose were the centerpieces of the holiday meal) to a lavish excess under the tree, the Victorians upscaled, upsized and encouraged extravagance across every aspect of the holiday season. Women’s magazines spelled out the expectations, with the like of Cassell’s Family Magazine giving strict direction to the lady of the house: “To bring about a general feeling of enjoyment, much depends on the surroundings. It is worthwhile to bestow some little trouble on the decoration of the rooms.”
By which they meant greenery and decorations in every corner.
To this day we feel inadequate if our homes aren’t a picture of holiday décor, and our holiday feasts aren’t served up as if there is a cook, maid and girl-of-all-work behind the scenes.
You can thank the Victorians for modern advertising, photo manipulation, gas internal combustion instead of hydrogen powered engines or efficient heat exchange power. You can even blame wasteful sewer management on them. To deal with waste in their cities, the Victorians came up with sewers.
To be fair, flush represented a vast improvement over the habit of throwing waste out a window, but the Victorian rush to flush meant more sustainable solutions, such as Henry Moule’s earth closet (1860), failed to find footing.
Today? Waterless toilets are gaining ground, literally, by generating fertilizer and energy out of human waste, hydrogen is being explored as a power source, and there’s a good chance you know someone heating their home with a heat exchange system.
It might be time to lay the ghost of Victorian Christmas past to rest as well, while keeping one tradition. No, not eggnog. Eggnog, as we know it today, can be traced back to colonial America. A modification of the medieval posset, it was made uniquely American by the influence of the rum trade in New England and bourbon production in the southern states.
We should keep the carols. Or, more specifically, caroling. The Victorians popularized caroling, and that’s one Victorian tradition that should be revived, lanterns, mittens, boots, door to door, and all.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
