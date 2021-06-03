The opinion piece in the May 13 News & Citizen — “Planting trees is great but letting them grow old is better” by Lawrence Shelton — offers an extremely simplistic, though undoubtedly well-intentioned, idea to impact climate change.
To suggest that planting trees on a wide scale is just a public relations ploy is not constructive. The old-growth forests that we revere as examples of the pristine woodlands that pre-existed colonization developed over hundreds, if not thousands, of years in a climate undisturbed by human impact.
Trees surviving in an old-growth forest represent the best and most durable genetic stock. Dominant trees in a climax forest of West Coast conifers might be several thousand years old. In an eastern hardwood forest, they might be several hundred years old. Those conditions do not exist today.
Timber stand improvement — thinning a young stand of saplings to select preferred species and quality stems — is needed to improve current forests. Hundreds of years of cutting the best and leaving the rest has depleted tree quality. Old-growth forests will not develop by simply leaving an existing stand of trees to develop. Management for genetic improvement and allowing some stands to grow to climax without cutting may get us closer to the old-growth ideal.
Letting grow a boreal forest of mixed wood, primarily softwood species, will never achieve old growth. Soil and micro-site quality are the dominant limitations on tree development, not abandonment. Climate change and a plethora of insect and fungal pests are already changing the composition of our forest, as species previously unable to grow in our cold climate gain ascendancy.
It is fallacious to compare the management of single-age southern pine forests, grown on short rotations for commercial production of bio-mass or small saw timber, with the planting of trees to reforest harvested or barren land. I visualize the gradual reforestation, or aforestation of millions of acres of Bureau of Land Management lands in the western U.S. as a means to affect micro-climate, enhance water retention, create animal habitat and concomitantly store carbon.
Some years ago I saw small plantations of trees grown on the windward side of isolated farm buildings in the hills of Idaho and the Dakotas. These small woodlots were being used to improve the micro-climate for the settlements, much as the vast tree planting in the western plains anchored the soil after the Dust Bowl. A more extensive use of this method would be a good use of our public funds, and would impact climate change.
Shelton states that planted trees have a high mortality rate. That is not so if properly tended. Regenerating woodland may have tens of thousands of sprouted seedlings, most of which die naturally through competition until the mature forest may have only a few dozen monarchs on an acre.
Suggesting that modern forestry displaces indigenous cultures and creates an ecological desert is nonsensical. Indigenous people were displaced and murdered by heedless white men, not foresters. A well-managed forest with openings supports a myriad of animals and plants, and multiple levels of trees — seedlings and saplings to mature trees — offers more biological diversity than a single old-growth stand.
I am a woodland owner and licensed Vermont forester who has spent his 50-year working life growing trees. I have planted thousands of trees for Christmas tree production and worked to improve the species variety in my forest. I have advised other woodlot owners how to improve their forests. I trust that I have, in a small way, done my part to improve my small corner of Vermont.
Nicholas M. Ecker-Racz is a forester who lives in Glover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.