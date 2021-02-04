It has been a strange four weeks.
Four weeks ago, I stood in my office, miles away from Montpelier, and listened as the secretary of state ushered in the 2021 legislative season. Somehow, despite the Zoom setting, it was impossible to escape the gravity of taking the oath of office for the first time. My voice cracked as I swore that I, “will, in all things, conduct myself as a faithful, honest representative and guardian of the people.”
By that afternoon I had been assigned to the Judiciary Committee. By evening, I watched the U.S. Capitol devolve into a state of violence and chaos. I spent my second day as a legislator watching the House reach a tri-partisan resolution condemning the storming of the Capitol and calling for Trump’s removal from office. Within a few days, another tri-partisan effort flew through the House as we voted to ensure towns the flexibility to conduct COVID-safe Town Meeting Day.
By my fourth week in committee, we have heard testimony on bills related to child sexual abuse materials; pretrial risk assessments; racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems; and pulled back the curtain on small claims court to reveal that it is overrun by corporate debt collectors using our most efficient, low-cost court to extract payment from unrepresented debtors.
And none of these touch on the issues that our neighbors have been most vocal about in recent weeks: The challenges of navigating our health care system; years of sexual abuse at the state’s prison for women; hair-pulling frustration for those seeking accessible, affordable internet; ongoing racist violence against Vermonters who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color; vaccines; and pensions, pensions, pensions.
It’s been a strange four weeks.
Here are the field notes so far: Nothing in legislative policy development is simple. The system is intentionally designed to be methodical and intentional. This supports the formation of stable legislation that is grounded in consensus. While this stability reduces upheaval and unpredictability in our social and economic worlds, it’s not designed to provide immediate solutions for immediate problems.
Herein lies a central tension that I have quickly encountered in this role: How, as elected officials, do we answer to the acute, immediate needs of our community when our primary tool of legislation is so slow to evolve?
There is no simple answer. For now, here is what feels true: There is power in listening and in validation.
Teachers, nothing has been decided regarding your pensions. I hear your fear, frustration and concern. It pains me that you are being asked to confront this issue after all that you have sacrificed for our communities. I am listening and I will advocate that you do not carry the financial weight of this chronic problem that needs fixing.
As we navigate this legislative session together, know that I will not always have an immediate solution, but I always have an ear. I look forward to hearing from you and working together to ensure that your most immediate need has room at the table in the Legislature.
Rep. Kate Donnally, a Democrat, represents the towns of Johnson, Hyde Park, Belvidere and Wolcott.
