Whoever thought anything could top COVID-19 as a news story?
Here in Vermont, the chancellor’s recent announcement that he was going to recommend closing three Vermont State College campuses did just that.
It was a crazy couple of weeks but what I can say is I’ve never been prouder of our community. The community immediately rose up to support the excellent work of the state colleges and the Johnson campus of Northern Vermont University.
As a grad of Johnson State College myself, I have deep feelings about the campus and the Vermont State Colleges. I went to my first Johnson alumni dinner with my grandmother. She graduated from Johnson in 1932. She was an elementary teacher for many years in Cambridge and Essex.
My first alumni dinner was my first and her 50th. The dinner was in front of the old fireplace in Stearns Hall. Stearns was full that night and my grandmother and I had a great time together.
What we shared that evening was a grateful respect for our alma mater. It had given us both a chance at life.
Her mother had passed away when she was 14. She was the oldest of four siblings and grew up on a very small Greensboro hill farm. Her teaching certificate gave her a way to support her family and helped her have a life.
Fifty years later, Johnson gave me an education. Growing up on a small family dairy farm in Cambridge, opportunities were limited, but Johnson gave me a chance to work on the farm and go to school. My life and the opportunities I’ve had since then were, in large part, made possible because I was able to go on to college.
I owe a lot to Johnson, and my grandmother was the same. It gave us both opportunities that we never would have had otherwise.
I was thrilled when the chancellor last week pulled his recommendation to close the three campuses. I believe even today there are many local students in the same position my grandmother was in 1932 and I was in 1982. I believe we need to preserve that opportunity for today’s students. Preserving that future for Vermont’s next generation has benefits for all of us.
The gut-wrenching experience we just went through is a wakeup call.
Yes, the state and the Legislature need to do a better job of funding the college system. That goes without saying. The competition for students is greater than it has ever been for our colleges. With declining numbers of students and with the push toward more online classes, it makes it a daunting effort to keep the Vermont State Colleges System vibrant. All you have to do is hear the ads from Southern New Hampshire University and its push to more online classes to know the competition is like nothing our schools have faced before.
Doing the same isn’t going to compete with the resources these giant online degree mills can muster.
The Vermont State Colleges and Johnson specifically are something special and we need to work together to give students opportunity. Yes, we need to fund them better but we are a small state and money alone won’t keep these schools vibrant.
The Vermont State Colleges needs to be nimble and able to meet the needs of today’s students. We need to work together to keep educational opportunities alive and make sure they are relevant in a changing world.
I keep hearing people refer to the immediate funding problems of the Vermont State Colleges and the potential funding from the Legislature to deal with these stresses as “bridge funding.”
Let me say to future students: This community is committed to these schools. I see this, if we work together, as a commitment to a sustainable future for the state colleges and Johnson. It is also a commitment to Vermont’s own future. I see this as a path to sustainability, not a bridge.
