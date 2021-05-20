Several town meetings ago, Johnson voters approved a town inclusivity statement in the hopes that it would help bring more diversity to our community, and send a message to all community members that they are welcome in our spaces.
I was a supporter of this statement, and I still believe it is an important message to send to people of color and other marginalized communities.
However, more recent steps taken by some in town in the name of racial justice have been totally counter to this voter-approved message, specifically the second half of it, which reads as follows: “The things we embrace are kindness, gentleness, understanding, neighborliness, peace, tolerance and respect for and toward all. Together we can have a cooperative, sustainable and thriving community where everyone is honored and valued.”
These words are important, but they are just words, and they are words with very little value if they are not followed up by concrete actions that are in line with their meaning.
Recently, I attended a meeting of Johnson’s Racial Justice Committee, a group formed ostensibly to help the town and village of Johnson move closer toward our expressed goal of being a welcoming and inclusive place. I went to propose an idea, a racial justice essay contest, to be hosted by the committee in the lead-up to Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating the end of slavery.
In my experience, having competed in and won some of these types of essay contests in my own youth, these inspire young people to think critically about a topic, and those who participate are given a great resume-builder, and potentially even some spending money. After being encouraged by a member of the committee to bring my idea forward, I attended their recent meeting May 6.
Contrary to what you might expect from a group founded to ensure our community is following our inclusivity statement, what I experienced at that meeting made me feel totally unwelcome at any future meeting of the Racial Justice Committee. My idea was belittled by members of the public and certain members of the committee, and my intentions in bringing the idea forward were questioned.
It got to the point where a member of the Johnson Selectboard, Nat Kinney, spoke up on my behalf, only to be shouted down by a member of the public speaking out of turn.
Despite my treatment, I remain a supporter of this committee, and of the important and necessary work they have to do. I spoke out in favor of its creation last summer in the wake of historic protests on the issue of racial justice, and I was endlessly proud of my partner Athena Parke and her work as a Johnson Village Trustee to move the issue forward, and to raise a Black Lives Matter flag on Johnson’s village green.
I know these conversations are very difficult, and that emotions run high when we are talking about difficult topics. But the way I was treated when I attended that meeting as a member of the public to present an idea was directly contrary to the inclusivity statement I was proud to vote in favor of in 2019.
Creating a community where everyone is honored and valued is tough. Some may say impossible. However, I did not expect to be so forcefully rejected by a group of people who have made it their mission to uphold those ideas. I am hopeful that going forward all those who attempt to participate in the committee process are treated with respect and, you know, inclusivity.
Shayne Spence lives in Johnson.
